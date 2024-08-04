Have foldable smartphones finally come of age?
SummaryFoldable smartphones from the likes of Motorola, Samsung are no longer early trials at innovation. But it remains to be seen if they can rival other flagship devices
Foldable smartphones have been around for a while—they’re no longer mere concepts. Come 2024, and the Moto Razr 50 Ultra has built upon its legacy with nostalgia and modern essentials. Samsung, meanwhile, introduced its sixth generation of foldables recently—the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6. Beyond them, India also has multiple more options in the foldable realm, such as the Oppo Find N3 Flip, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the OnePlus Open.
With multiple choices in the market, are foldable smartphones finally closer to mainstream usability and no longer remain niche objects of fancy?
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 ( ₹164,999/$1,970) and Flip 6 ( ₹109,999), on this note, are in their sixth generations, while the Moto Razr 50 Ultra ( ₹94,999) is in its fifth generation. Are they good enough to replace any other ‘typical’ flagships, such as the Apple iPhone 15 Pro ( ₹129,800), Google Pixel 8 Pro ( ₹106,999) and Samsung’s own Galaxy S24 Ultra ( ₹129,999)—in terms of features, practicality, and most importantly, durability?
No longer impractical
The first point that arises in conversations on choosing the right smartphone today is practicality. Most smartphones today are good enough for the average, user—but why should you spend upwards of $1,000 on a smartphone?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers a practical response. Now six full cycles old, the Z Fold 6 offers users not only social recognition with a near-unmatched show value, it also comes with a screen that’s hard to argue against. Once you get to using the smartphone as a daily device, the 7.6-inch foldable display on the inside presents itself not as a tablet replacement, but more as a smartphone on steroids.