An Extreme Love Of Coffee is an adventure story running on a caffeine kick. It’s simple, fast paced and constantly reminds you why we need coffee in our lives, every day, maybe even every hour. It’s also a tribute to Indian coffee blends. After writing two books on business, marketing and consumer behaviour—The Curious Marketer: Expeditions In Branding And Consumer Behaviour and Tatalog: Eight Modern Stories From A Timeless Institution—Harish Bhat, the brand custodian of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd and a Mint columnist, has published his first novel that blends coffee and magic, with enough servings of adventure and travel. It follows a young couple, Rahul and Neha, who, after drinking a cup of “magic" coffee, are entrusted with a quest that promises to end in treasure. As they race from the lush green coffee plantations of Coorg to strange graveyards in coffee-loving Japan in search of the prize, they find Japanese assailants trailing them with swords, a friendly ghost and their passion for warm frothy concoctions and each other. A part of a poem by Neha sums up the spirit of the book: “Coffee love, do you rise like steam. Warm aromas that make my dream? With delicious magic by your side. On what carpet am I astride?" The book reminds coffee-drinkers why they love the drink and gives non-drinkers enough reason to give it a try.

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.compooja singh