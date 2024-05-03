Formovie Xming Page One review: A compact projector for movie nights
SummaryPortable projectors, like the Formovie Xming Page One, allow you to take movie night with you wherever you go. We help you choose the correct one
Before you decide to buy a projector, you need to decide its primary purpose. Are you looking for a projector for watching movies or sports, playing games, or displaying business presentations? Many of the lowest-priced projectors are best suited for business use, such as PowerPoint or whiteboard presentations and company video chats. They offer a decent amount of brightness and various options for connecting to a computer, but the resolution may not be full HD (1920×1080 pixels) or in the correct shape (16:9) for movie and TV watching.
If you are looking for a projector to watch movies and TV shows, then you need, at the very least, a full HD projector, a 4K projector or better. The most important thing after that is picking the room where the projector will be placed and the number 1 rule for this is it should be dark. Depending on the room’s size, you can choose between a traditional projector or an ultra-short-throw projector (projectors that can produce a large image on a wall from a short distance). The next thing is to decide the screen size. The bigger the screen size, the more light output the projector needs to produce for a crisp and well-saturated image. Lastly, ensure that your projector comes with an HDMI port (for connecting your Amazon FireTV stick, Google Chromecast, and more) or, at the very least, a built-in streaming platform (Google TV or something similar).