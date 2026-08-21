Fans with microphones: How independent streamers are fuelling India's Formula 1 boom

But that alone doesn’t describe the sport’s rise in India. As mentioned earlier, F1 was traditionally limited to an English-speaking audience living in Tier 1 cities. But with the rise of new vernacular creators, the linguistic barrier that once kept F1 exclusive is being systematically dismantled. Anderson Samuel, the founder of Formulatamizhan, produces content in Tamil, proving that creative communication in any language can transcend racing’s technical complexity. “Growing up in Tamil Nadu, I was taught how to mix Tamil and English to explain things. I definitely take some liberties with English phrases here and there, but I balance it out with visuals that go hand in hand,” says Samuel.