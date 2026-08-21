Fans with microphones: How independent streamers are fuelling India's Formula 1 boom

The chequered flag has dropped at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, and while the official stream fades to black, the real work is only just beginning. My wife and I set up the camera and turn on the ring lights, transforming our living room into a makeshift studio for Couple of Corners as we prepare to record a post-race breakdown. It is a scene playing out in home studios across India, signalling a quiet but massive disruption in how this sport is consumed.
This isn’t traditional sports journalism, but for millions of Indian fans, such spaces are exactly where they are migrating to due to an apparent lack of interest from mainstream outlets. This creates a striking paradox. According to FanCode, the F1 fanbase in India has increased from 60 million to 98 million in three years. Meanwhile, traditional TV has completely withdrawn its coverage.
The Media Vacuum
For years, legacy media treated F1 in India as a flat, two-hour television broadcast block reserved strictly for a niche, English-speaking metro elite. Formula 1’s initial home in India was Doordarshan before Star Sports (in its various iterations) took over the mantle. However, since 2024, the sport has not had an official TV broadcaster in India. Dream Sports’ FanCode holds the official streaming rights in India, while those looking for a premium streaming experience can subscribe to the official F1 TV app.
This traditional media vacuum clearly hasn’t killed the sport’s domestic growth. Rather, it has birthed an independent and hyper-lucrative creator economy that is rewriting the rules of sports monetisation, localisation, and brand engagement in India.
“In the past, we used to wait for the TV shows to come, wait for the news articles on Monday morning, so that we could read the race report. Wait for the magazine that would come once every couple of weeks and get a chance to feel closer to the sport we love, but it’s different now. We get to consume Formula One in the way that we want to,” says 22-year-old Soumil Arora, an independent creator and the Hindi commentator for FanCode’s F1 stream.
Method to the Microphones
Sports creators understand that their content cannot simply be about getting views. As such, they employ a calculated digital funnel to build a sustainable, independent sports property. They also understand that this requires a fine balance between discoverability and credibility to build communities.
The playbook seems simple enough on the surface. Short-form vertical content such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts reaches a wide audience by capturing the algorithmic flow of casual scrollers. But short-form alone cannot sustain a business. The soul of community building—as well as monetisation—lies in long-form videos.
Scherezade Shroff, an independent lifestyle creator who started her journey 14 years ago and is the co-host of The Sidepod, notes, “There is an audience for long form and short form. At the end of the day, you want to feel like a part of a community, and with longer formats, there is a lot of conversational debate.”
Racing as One
The wave of F1 creators is spurred on by a massive rise in the sport’s popularity in India. Netflix’s Drive to Survive injected a healthy dose of drama into a world mostly defined by technical jargon such as graining, ground effect, and active aero. It was an easy entry point for those curious about the sport.