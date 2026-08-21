Fans with microphones: How independent streamers are fuelling India's Formula 1 boom

The chequered flag has dropped at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, and while the official stream fades to black, the real work is only just beginning. My wife and I set up the camera and turn on the ring lights, transforming our living room into a makeshift studio for Couple of Corners as we prepare to record a post-race breakdown. It is a scene playing out in home studios across India, signalling a quiet but massive disruption in how this sport is consumed.