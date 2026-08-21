Fans with microphones: How independent streamers are fuelling India's Formula 1 boom

The chequered flag has dropped at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, and while the official stream fades to black, the real work is only just beginning. My wife and I set up the camera and turn on the ring lights, transforming our living room into a makeshift studio for Couple of Corners as we prepare to record a post-race breakdown. It is a scene playing out in home studios across India, signalling a quiet but massive disruption in how this sport is consumed.
The chequered flag has dropped at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, and while the official stream fades to black, the real work is only just beginning. My wife and I set up the camera and turn on the ring lights, transforming our living room into a makeshift studio for Couple of Corners as we prepare to record a post-race breakdown. It is a scene playing out in home studios across India, signalling a quiet but massive disruption in how this sport is consumed.
This isn’t traditional sports journalism, but for millions of Indian fans, such spaces are exactly where they are migrating to due to an apparent lack of interest from mainstream outlets. This creates a striking paradox. According to FanCode, the F1 fanbase in India has increased from 60 million to 98 million in three years. Meanwhile, traditional TV has completely withdrawn its coverage.
This isn’t traditional sports journalism, but for millions of Indian fans, such spaces are exactly where they are migrating to due to an apparent lack of interest from mainstream outlets. This creates a striking paradox. According to FanCode, the F1 fanbase in India has increased from 60 million to 98 million in three years. Meanwhile, traditional TV has completely withdrawn its coverage.
The Media Vacuum
For years, legacy media treated F1 in India as a flat, two-hour television broadcast block reserved strictly for a niche, English-speaking metro elite. Formula 1’s initial home in India was Doordarshan before Star Sports (in its various iterations) took over the mantle. However, since 2024, the sport has not had an official TV broadcaster in India. Dream Sports’ FanCode holds the official streaming rights in India, while those looking for a premium streaming experience can subscribe to the official F1 TV app.
This traditional media vacuum clearly hasn’t killed the sport’s domestic growth. Rather, it has birthed an independent and hyper-lucrative creator economy that is rewriting the rules of sports monetisation, localisation, and brand engagement in India.
“In the past, we used to wait for the TV shows to come, wait for the news articles on Monday morning, so that we could read the race report. Wait for the magazine that would come once every couple of weeks and get a chance to feel closer to the sport we love, but it’s different now. We get to consume Formula One in the way that we want to,” says 22-year-old Soumil Arora, an independent creator and the Hindi commentator for FanCode’s F1 stream.
Method to the Microphones
Sports creators understand that their content cannot simply be about getting views. As such, they employ a calculated digital funnel to build a sustainable, independent sports property. They also understand that this requires a fine balance between discoverability and credibility to build communities.
The playbook seems simple enough on the surface. Short-form vertical content such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts reaches a wide audience by capturing the algorithmic flow of casual scrollers. But short-form alone cannot sustain a business. The soul of community building—as well as monetisation—lies in long-form videos.
Scherezade Shroff, an independent lifestyle creator who started her journey 14 years ago and is the co-host of The Sidepod, notes, “There is an audience for long form and short form. At the end of the day, you want to feel like a part of a community, and with longer formats, there is a lot of conversational debate.”
Racing as One
The wave of F1 creators is spurred on by a massive rise in the sport’s popularity in India. Netflix’s Drive to Survive injected a healthy dose of drama into a world mostly defined by technical jargon such as graining, ground effect, and active aero. It was an easy entry point for those curious about the sport.
But that alone doesn’t describe the sport’s rise in India. As mentioned earlier, F1 was traditionally limited to an English-speaking audience living in Tier 1 cities. But with the rise of new vernacular creators, the linguistic barrier that once kept F1 exclusive is being systematically dismantled. Anderson Samuel, the founder of Formulatamizhan, produces content in Tamil, proving that creative communication in any language can transcend racing’s technical complexity. “Growing up in Tamil Nadu, I was taught how to mix Tamil and English to explain things. I definitely take some liberties with English phrases here and there, but I balance it out with visuals that go hand in hand,” says Samuel.
This democratisation is also breaking the gender divide for a sport that was traditionally seen to be the preserve of male fans. According to Formula 1’s own 2025 season review, 42% of the fanbase was female, a considerable rise from 38% in 2018. This rise could be attributed to the intense, character-driven direction of Drive to Survive and F1’s own women-only racing championship—F1 Academy.
Shroff thinks that this burgeoning interest has much to do with social media, which has created greater awareness about the drivers and their stories. “You see them on your social media feed, even if you are not someone who follows F1. So I think all of that has definitely contributed to a larger number of women taking to the sport and enjoying it,” she says.
Of course, all this begs the question. Is this just a flash in the pan, or does F1 have the momentum to sustain itself in India?
Finding the Apex
The answer lies in how the sport monetises in India. According to the Ormax Sports Audience Report: 2024, motorsports is the 10th most popular sport in India. However, its path to popularity is unlike traditional sports entertainment in the subcontinent. As such, motorsport must play by a completely different set of rules.
As Samuel points out, the shadow of mainstream sports media still looms large over long-term commercial scalability. “I think no sport can compete with the popularity of cricket, which is extremely advertiser-friendly. We have ads between every over, ads after every wicket falls. And here is where we need more than just the audience popularity to help push niche sports into the limelight.”
Brands seem to have started paying attention to this rise in F1’s popularity. “Over the last few years, there have been a lot more F1-related collabs than ever been before in my career,” says Shroff. New-found brand interest suggests that the centre of gravity is shifting. Mainstream networks might still provide the live feed, but for the modern audience, that broadcast is merely raw material. The actual cultural footprint, the community, the contextual nuance, and the local identity are now manufactured entirely in the creator ecosystem.
As Arora explains, creators aren’t replacing the broadcast, but translating it for a new generation of fans. “You watch what you see on the main broadcast, and then you have people who can dial it down in your voices, and present it to you in the way that you want to listen to it. It all goes hand in hand.”
Back in our living room at 2 am, our videos go live, and almost immediately, reactions start coming in, highlighting the community’s need to discuss the race. The end of the race is just the start of the conversation.
Shrey Pacheco is an independent journalist based in NCR, covering technology, gaming, and digital culture.