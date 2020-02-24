We all love nostalgia. Imagine a brand that established itself on the sheer strength of pop nostalgia.

Funko Inc., an American company, was founded in 1998 by Mike Becker. Originally conceived as a small project to create various low-tech, nostalgia-themed toys, the company is best known for its vinyl figurines and bobbleheads.

Becker started Funko after failing to find an affordable coin bank of the Big Boy Restaurants mascot and decided to make them himself. These coin banks did not sell, but the company won the licensing rights to bobbleheads for Austin Powers, which sold 80,000 units.

This was just the beginning. By 2016, it had outgrown its original headquarters in Everett and the next year, it acquired British toymaker Underground Toys, also its European distributor. Funko was listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in November 2017, but suffered the worst initial public offering of the 21st century, with shares falling by 40%.