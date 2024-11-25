Monday Motivation: Become better at work with daily reflection

Having spent over a decade in the industry, Arun Babu has keenly observed the gradual evolution in camera technology. From digital cameras to DSLRs and a complete shift to mirrorless cameras, he’s now noticed a rise in the demand for film rolls and a renewed love for analog photography over the last few years. Alongside, he’s also seen a change in consumer demands.

“A decade ago, amateurs wanted to own cameras, then professionals became more dominant. Today, semi-professionals like video loggers are the new wave and looking ahead, I see more people aspiring to own advanced technology like medium format cameras,” says New Delhi-based Babu, Associate Director & Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business at FUJIFILM India.

A lot of his formative years were spent in Gujarat, where his parents were posted with the Indian Army. Babu, 43, developed a routine focussed on punctuality and discipline, and his love for economics and accounts led him to study business administration, followed by various roles in the camera industry.

With better phone cameras available over the last few years, Babu has seen a decline in the demand for digital cameras. But at the same time, he believes that it has also fuelled a growing interest in photography.

“It’s a cyclical pattern - mobile cameras introduce people to photography, and as their passion grows, they naturally progress towards professional-grade cameras. The demand for professional cameras rose in response as new needs emerged,” he says.

Babu talks to Lounge about being a mentor and the importance of continuous learning.

Arun Babu, Associate Director & Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business at FUJIFILM India.

Who do you consider your mentor? All my bosses have been mentors, but one that stands out is Koji Wada, who has been a guiding force in my professional journey. His vision, trust, leadership and constant drive for innovation have always inspired me.

What’s a major insight you gained from your mentor’s guidance? The most significant insight from Koji Wada’s mentorship has been the value of continuous learning. He emphasised the importance of evolving with the industry, being open to new ideas and always staying ahead of the curve in terms of technology and strategy.

What does being a mentor mean to you, and how do you mentor your colleagues? Being a mentor means providing a safe space for learning and encouraging growth. I believe in leading by example, sharing knowledge and helping colleagues navigate their own paths. I focus on empowering them to think critically and offering guidance, but allowing them to make their own decisions.

What’s your morning schedule like? My mornings usually start early. I dedicate the first hour to reading and reflecting - it helps set the tone for the day. Then I fit in some exercise, either running or a quick workout, before diving into work. I believe in starting the day with purpose and clarity.

What productivity principles have made your life easier? The principle of ‘deep work’ has been a game-changer for me. I set aside blocks of uninterrupted time to focus on complex tasks. I also prioritise time management, breaking my day into segments and ensuring each task has a dedicated slot.

What’s one positive work routine you developed during the pandemic? During the pandemic, I adopted a routine of daily reflection - at the end of each day, I spend 10-15 minutes assessing what went well and where I could improve. It has helped me stay grounded and keep a pulse on my personal and professional growth.