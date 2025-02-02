New tech innovations for your furry family are always fascinating--because you can find functional and ridiculous in the same gadget. Some of these devices are cute, and some of them are built to improve your pet’s life. Here is a look at this year’s showcase.

SatellAI satellite pet tracker

Paw-fect tracker

What’s CES without a new pet tracker? This year, former employees of Huami, the company behind the Amazefit line of wearables, created a new set of dog trackers and collars with satellite tracking. This gadget uses Qualcomm’s 9205S modem to let the tracker connect with satellites without needing an LTE signal. This means you can track your dog in areas without cell connectivity. Plus, it has a solar panel to recharge the device without plugging it in. The SatellAI collar uses a combination of L1 and L5 GPS signals for more accurate tracking.

Pawport smart door

Open door policy

Pet doors are an age-old solution that allows your pet to move in and out of the house freely. But sometimes, other rodents can enter the house, or your child can get out of the house without you noticing. Pawport’s smart door has motion sensors to open the door when your pet is approaching from either side. You can control the door via an app as well. The door is built with powder-coated steel and aluminum with two deadbolts, so an unwanted animal can’t force itself in. Plus, the door is designed to keep the insulation of your house intact so the air doesn’t leak. The smart door also comes with a panel above it with physical buttons, which you can disable to prevent children from sneaking out.

Petpa multi-pet feeder

Smart feeder

If you have multiple pets in your household, fights over food are a daily sight. Petpa multi-pet feeder aims to solve this by bringing intelligence to pet feeders. This device can store different kinds and portions of food for different pets in your household. The camera in the pet feeder can recognize which pet is approaching the device and only open the bowl meant for them. This way, pet parents can also manage special dietary requirements for pets.

Petcube water fountain We try to put different systems in our homes to have the cleanest water available, so why shouldn’t our pets get the same treatment? Petcube launched a new water fountain with a similar thought process. The fountain, targeted for cats and small dogs, uses a UV-C antibacterial light and a 4-layer filtration system to purify the water. The fountain has a 1.7L container that holds roughly seven days of water. You can adjust the water flow through the app and get indications about water levels in the device too. The fountain comes with a 2,600 mAh rechargeable battery, which can hold a single charge for up to 20 days of usage.

Birdfy Bath Pro Want to go birdwatching but feeling lazy? Install a smart birdbath in your home to capture all the footage of birds relaxing in your garden, balcony, or terrace. The device has a fountain with five changeable nozzles. The bath pro, has a 9,000 mAh battery, which is rechargeable through the in-built solar panel. The device has a 2-megapixel wide-angle camera that can capture footage at a 1080p resolution and a 3-megapixel portrait lens that can record videos at a 2K resolution. It’s 2025, so the Bath Pro also has an AI feature to identify different birds.

Wonder Petal camera

A nature-inspired camera

Many people install outdoor cameras to see movement outside the door. Typically, this is to observe if an intruder is on your premises. However, Petal has a new biomorphic camera that can wrap around a brand or masquerade as a stem of a plant so that you can watch bugs or birds around that. The device has a 12-megapixel camera that can record videos in 4K resolution. Plus, you can swap lenses to capture footage in different ways. Like some other devices we mentioned, the Petal camera also has a solar panel to recharge its batteries.

LG AeroCatTower

Spot the cat tower