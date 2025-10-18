How GaN technology can fire up your charging game
Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology is creating major changes in charging solutions as major brands shift towards unbundled chargers, offering consumers powerful and compact alternatives to traditional silicon chargers
Unboxing a new flagship smartphone begins with a conspicuous absence now. Since late 2020, when Apple removed the power adapter from its iPhone 12 boxes, a trend has swept across the industry. Major manufacturers like Samsung and Google, after a brief period of mockery, followed suit, leaving consumers with expensive new devices but no way to charge them at their advertised speeds.
This industry-wide shift was justified by a dual narrative of environmental stewardship and consumer convenience. The official reasoning, led by Apple, focused on reducing electronic waste, arguing that most users already have a drawer full of old adapters. Plus, by omitting the charger, companies could shrink packaging, leading to significant savings in raw materials and a lower carbon footprint from shipping.