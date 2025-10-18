How GaN technology can fire up your charging game

Unboxing a new flagship smartphone begins with a conspicuous absence now. Since late 2020, when Apple removed the power adapter from its iPhone 12 boxes, a trend has swept across the industry. Major manufacturers like Samsung and Google, after a brief period of mockery, followed suit, leaving consumers with expensive new devices but no way to charge them at their advertised speeds.

This industry-wide shift was justified by a dual narrative of environmental stewardship and consumer convenience. The official reasoning, led by Apple, focused on reducing electronic waste, arguing that most users already have a drawer full of old adapters. Plus, by omitting the charger, companies could shrink packaging, leading to significant savings in raw materials and a lower carbon footprint from shipping.

However, this environmental argument runs parallel to a powerful financial incentive. The move at the time reportedly saved Apple an estimated $6.5 billion in manufacturing and shipping costs… savings that were not passed on to consumers through lower device prices. Furthermore, it created a lucrative secondary market for accessories for the brand.

Moreover, while consumers may have old chargers, they are often physically and technologically incompatible with leveraging the full performance of the new device.

While this disruption has forced users to navigate a confusing aftermarket of adapters, it has also catalysed the rise of a superior charging technology: Gallium Nitride, or GaN. For the modern professional juggling multiple deices, GaN chargers are not just a replacement; they are a significant upgrade.

Smaller, faster, cooler

Gallium Nitride is a crystal-like, wide-bandgap semiconductor material first used in specialized applications like LEDs and military radar before its recent breakthrough into consumer power adapters.

Its superiority over silicon, which has underpinned the electronics industry for decades, stems from a fundamental physical property. GaN has a much wider electronic bandgap compared to silicon allowing it to withstand higher voltages and temperatures. This single advantage creates a virtuous cycle of engineering benefits.

First, GaN is vastly more efficient at converting AC power from a wall outlet to the DC power your devices use. Where a traditional silicon charger might operate at 85-90% efficiency, a GaN charger can exceed 95%. This seemingly small increase has a massive impact: it can cut the energy wasted as heat by 50% or more.

Second, GaN transistors can switch on and off at much higher frequencies allowing manufactures to use significantly smaller internal components like transformers and capacitors.

The combination of less heat (requiring smaller or no heat sinks) and smaller internal components results in a dramatic increase in power density.

GaN chargers offer an enhanced safety profile. Because they run significantly cooler, the risk of overheating—a common concern with high-power adapters—is greatly reduced. This not only protects the charger itself but also preserves the long-term battery health of connected devices.

A lot of people worry that a high-wattage charger will harm a phone. The truth is that devices control how much power they draw. Phones, tablets, and laptops negotiate how much voltage and current they accept. A high-wattage GaN adapter is only an enabler; it does not force power into a device that won’t accept it. A phone that supports 30W will request 30W, and a charger capable of 65W will only deliver what is asked.

One charger to rule them all

GaN chargers have the ability to pack more power into a much smaller volume. It is why a modern 100W GaN charger capable of powering a high-end laptop can be smaller than the traditional 30W silicon brick that used to ship with a tablet.

Additionally, while previously, each device had its own dedicated charger, a user can now purchase a single power hub tailored to their entire personal tech ecosystem. A single, compact multi-port GaN charger can replace the collection of bulky adapters for a laptop, phone, tablet, and wireless earbuds decluttering your desk or freeing up your backpack.

Plus, while you’re at a coffeehouse, a coworking space, or at an airport, power outlets are scarce, and you have more than one device to charge. With a GaN charger, you plug one small unit into the wall and feed everything through its ports.

You can power multiple devices simultaneously from one wall socket, with intelligent power distribution technology allocating the right amount of wattage to each device for optimal charging.

Your guide to buying a GaN charger

Navigating the charger market requires understanding a few key standards and assessing your personal power needs.

First is USB Power Delivery (PD), the universal fast-charging protocol used by most modern devices. A charger with USB-PD is essential for high-speed charging over a USB-C port. An important extension of this is the Programmable Power Supply (PPS) standard. PPS allows the charger to make micro-adjustments to voltage and current in real-time, resulting in a more efficient charge that generates less heat and is better for battery longevity.

Choosing the right wattage depends on your devices. 25W to 45W is the sweet spot for smartphones and tablets, a 65W charger is ideal for ultraportable laptops, and 100W or more is needed to charge a high-performance laptop at full speed while the device is in use. Of course, for multiple devices, add the required wattage for each and choose a charger with a total output that exceeds that sum.

What’s in the market?

The popularity of GaN chargers has allowed several local brands in India to offer excellent value and products tailored to Indian standards. I’d recommend you skip the mainstream smartphone brands (and their middling products) and the global accessory brands that offer solid products, albeit at a premium.

Stuffcool

View Full Image Stuffcool has a wide range of chargers

One of the best charging accessory brands in India with the widest portfolio of GaN chargers… 25W, 45W, 65W, and even 102W (from ₹699 onwards). Plus, they have GaN powered accessories like multi-plug adapters and power strips as well.

Cuzor

View Full Image Cuzor Pulse

The maker of popular router UPS, Cuzor recently ventured into GaN chargers with a stellar Cuzor Pulse 70W ( ₹2249), with intelligent 45W + 25W power distribution.

CMF by Nothing

View Full Image CMF by Nothing excels in design

For a mainstream smartphone brand, Nothing also excels at accessories. The company’s three-port 65W GaN charger ( ₹2,299) works great and doesn’t break the bank. Plus, it’s also available in a striking orange colour.

Oakter

View Full Image Oakter's GaN charger has a 3-pin plug

The company’s new 65W GaN charger ( ₹1,399) is quite affordable and comes with a standout feature — its India-specific 3-pin plug that offers a secure and stable fit on a wall socket.

The decision to unbundle the charger, while born of corporate strategy, has inadvertently accelerated the adoption of a technology that is essential for a more sustainable and powerful technological future. And affordable GaN chargers from homegrown brands are hitting the sweet spot — mimicking premium features at accessible prices.

