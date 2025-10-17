Player Mode: A clockwork mouse that helps you pause and reflect, and other games

October is shaping up to be one of the liveliest months in gaming this year, with titles ranging from blockbuster shooters to atmospheric adventures and story-driven gems. Here’s our pick:

Advertisement

DIGIMON STORY: TIME STRANGER

Stranger things

Dropping on 3 October across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, Digimon Story: Time Stranger revives the creature-collecting RPG genre with renewed ambition. A sequel in name but more an evolved spin, this release leans into turn-based combat and saving a digital world at risk. You’ll recruit, evolve, and strategize with your Digimon partners as the game interweaves plotlines of time travel and digital mystery. For fans of games like Pokémon or Persona, this promises deep mechanics paired with narrative weight.

Advertisement

ÉALÚ

If your October craving is something quieter and more introspective, Éalú is your pick. Released on 2 October for PC, this cozy yet cryptic adventure casts you as a clockwork mouse on the verge of awakening in a labyrinth of stone and wood. You’ll venture through locked doors, cryptic puzzles, and hidden threats, all wrapped in gentle visuals and emotional undertones. Unlike big budget blockbusters, Éalú doesn’t demand reflexes or stamina—it invites you to pause, think, and absorb. In a gaming month dominated by war, ninjas and sprawling open worlds, Éalú offers a counter-point: a moment to slow down and explore, with atmosphere and subtle storytelling as its strengths. It’s the kind of game you play in short bursts, letting its quiet moments linger in your memory.

Advertisement

GHOST OF YŌTEI