Player Mode: You could Doom-scroll, or maybe not

Check out new new video games arriving this month, from the dark depths of Doom: The Dark Ages to the whimsical narrative of To a T and exploring the fun of teamwork in Among Us 3D.

Among us 3D

Find the imposter

The beloved and wildly popular Among Us gets a 3D upgrade as users get to experience the core Among Us gameplay they know and love—tasks, sabotages, emergency meetings, and gossip— in an immersive, 3D environment. The hit multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal gets new features, like Native Proximity Voice Chat that lets users talk to friends in-game without the help of third-party platforms; fresh mini-games; and crossplay functionality, where one can join lobbies with other VR players. It’s all about social deduction, after all, and getting rid of the Imposters remains the no. 1 objective. Available on Microsoft Windows.

Doom: The Dark Ages The long-awaited prequel to the critically acclaimed Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, which tell an epic cinematic story about the Doom Slayer, a super-weapon of gods and kings. In this first-person shooter game, players step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer in a war against Hell. The visual aesthetic of the game is distinctly dark and medieval, with demon-infested battlefields and vicious, grounded combat—features that the original Doom games are famous for, though they specialised in fast-paced, more acrobatic combat. Be warned, though: the game, like its predecessors, will contain copious amounts of blood and gore, along with intense violence—the previews advertise a “slow-motion glory kill” feature. On PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Microsoft Windows.

to a T If you’re done with violent and apocalyptic video games, try to a T, a narrative adventure game that portrays the extraordinary life of a 13-year-old teenager, whose body happens to be in the shape of the letter ‘T.’ They live in a modest seaside town that they explore by foot, train, and their favourite unicycle, and interact with a the charming cast of characters who live there: from the teenager’s loyal fluffy canine companion and their caring mother to a gang of despicable bullies and a giraffe that makes the most scrumptious sandwiches. Developed by Keita Takahashi, creator and designer of the Katamari Damacy series, the main plotline of the game begins after a chance encounter when the teenager discovers a newfound ability, and a story begins to unravel around a mysterious object enveloped in light that falls from the sky. On Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5.