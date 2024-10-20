Player mode: Travel in time, and in the ruins of utopia

From solving murders in a parallel universe to solving the mysteries of Jupiter's moon Europa, a look at new game offerings
In the fourth main instalment of the episodic Life Is Strange series, the plot focuses on an older Max Caulfield, the series protagonist, who discovers that her supernatural ability to rewind time has evolved into the power to transfer her consciousness to other timelines. When Max finds her friend Safi dead, she tears open the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive and in danger. With her new power to shift between two timelines, Max needs to find out who killed Safi and prevent the same murder in the other timeline. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure is developed by Deck Nine and published by Square Enix and will be released for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on 29 October with a Nintendo Switch version to be released later.
A beautiful and artistic game with a slower pace, Europa is a third-person action-adventure game developed by the indie studio Novadust Entertainment and published by Future Friends Games. On Jupiter’s moon Europa, once a lush terra-formed paradise that has turned eerily barren, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers to what happened. In this fallen utopia, full of adventure, exploration and meditation, players can run, glide and fly across the landscape as they discover the story of the last human alive. Europa was released for Windows and Nintendo Switch on 11 October.
Machine Yearning is a casual mobile word and memory game where you create your own language and test your ability to remember it. The premise is this: you are a human masquerading as a robot to land a job meant for AI, and your challenge is to solve captchas by inventing definitions on the fly. The trick is remembering your invented words and the meanings you assigned to them. The gameplay works by linking words to shapes (defining), and then remembering the link later (verifying), thereby creating your own language. Initially simple tasks grow more challenging as the number of words grows and colours are added to the mix. With cute, retro-style pixel art, Machine Yearning from game studio Tiny Little Keys is fun, absorbing, and challenging.
