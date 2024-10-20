Player mode: Travel in time, and in the ruins of utopia

From solving murders in a parallel universe to solving the mysteries of Jupiter's moon Europa, a look at new game offerings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IN A PARALLEL UNIVERSE In the fourth main instalment of the episodic Life Is Strange series, the plot focuses on an older Max Caulfield, the series protagonist, who discovers that her supernatural ability to rewind time has evolved into the power to transfer her consciousness to other timelines. When Max finds her friend Safi dead, she tears open the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive and in danger. With her new power to shift between two timelines, Max needs to find out who killed Safi and prevent the same murder in the other timeline. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure is developed by Deck Nine and published by Square Enix and will be released for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on 29 October with a Nintendo Switch version to be released later.

SLOW AND STEADY

Europa is a third-person action adventure game

A beautiful and artistic game with a slower pace, Europa is a third-person action-adventure game developed by the indie studio Novadust Entertainment and published by Future Friends Games. On Jupiter’s moon Europa, once a lush terra-formed paradise that has turned eerily barren, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers to what happened. In this fallen utopia, full of adventure, exploration and meditation, players can run, glide and fly across the landscape as they discover the story of the last human alive. Europa was released for Windows and Nintendo Switch on 11 October.

CREATE YOUR LANGUAGE

Machine Yearning is a casual mobile game