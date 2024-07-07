Gaming round-up: Stars, samurais and college football action

July is filled with some interesting game releases. A classic EA Sports title returns after almost a decade, while a magical samurai game takes you deeper into the beauty and mystery of Japanese culture.

EA Sports College Football 25: The first game in the EA Sports College Football series since 2013, EA Sports College Football 25 will feature new strategic and fast-paced gameplay, in-game passing mechanics and an innovative wear and tear system, which will allow gamers to manage player health, limit their fatigue, and assess risk of injury. To make the game more realistic, the host team will have a gameplay advantage in every match: a feature EA Sports calls ‘Homefield Advantage’. There will be several game modes: including a ‘Dynasty’ mode that lets you create a coach and college football program from scratch. The ‘Road to Glory’ mode lets you play as a student-athlete to battle it out for the famed Heisman trophy. (Release date: 19 July; Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5).

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess: Developed by Capcom, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a Japanese-inspired, single player Kagura action strategy game, where players take on the role of Soh, a warrior who must protect the villages around Mount Kafuku during the day, and shield the Maiden of the mountain, Yoshiro, from the Seethe – a horde of evil beings from another world that emerge once the sun sets. This is an exciting samurai game with themes of Kagura, sword dance fighting and Japanese culture. (Release date: 19 July; Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S).

The Star Named EOS: This stunning puzzle-based adventure is themed around photography. You play as Dei, a young photographer, who sets off on an adventure to recreate compositions of past photos to uncover the truth of a family mystery. This intriguing game is a mix of beautiful hand-drawn art and engaging puzzles. You must also discover puzzles and items hidden in the panoramic scenery within the game, which also features renowned voice artist Suzie Yeung. (Release date: 23 July; Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch).