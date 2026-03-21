Gaming Tracker: Win roleplay games Mythmatch and Pokémon Pokopia by learning how to help others

Two new titles released in March are proof that you don’t need to be a hardcore gamer to enjoy gaming, and that they can do more than just indulge in ultra-violence. In fact, not only do these two games give your brain cells a good round of exercise, but they also champion humanist ideals of using one’s power to help others.

Mythmatch: Be a useful god

View full Image View full Image A still from the game Mythmatch.

One of the most fun type of games are the puzzle games, especially those that give depth to the puzzles by providing a compelling storyline and characters. One such is the new (released in early March) Mythmatch, a match-three game (where you match three items of the same type to create an entirely new item) which is given additional intrigue by placing the story in the world of fickle Greek gods. The protagonist is the goddess Artemis, daughter of Zeus, who has to fulfil a number of challenges in order to qualify as the God of the Hunt. But before she can fulfil these divine challenges, she has to first come down to earth and help ordinary villagers first.

Pokémon Pokopia: Restore a human wasteland

View full Image View full Image A still from Pokémon Pokopia.