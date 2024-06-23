Gaming round-up: Fantasy, apocalypse and spirit animals

A sneak peek at some exciting games and sequels to look forward to in the coming weeks

Team Lounge
Updated09:11 AM IST
The Frostpunk series is set in a harsh, icy wasteland
The Frostpunk series is set in a harsh, icy wasteland

From a much-awaited expansion of an iconic fantasy game to a cosy casual one involving spirit animal companions, here are some video and mobile games being released in the coming weeks:

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is the upcoming fifth expansion pack to Final Fantasy XIV, a massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) set in the fantastical land of Eorzea, a few years after the devastating Seventh Umbral Calamity, an apocalyptic event that devastated the realm. In Dawntrail, players travel to Tural, a continent across the sea, to participate in a rite of succession. The developers say Dawntrail was designed as a “summer vacation” for the player’s character, the Warrior of Light, and initiates the game’s first major graphical overhaul since its relaunch in 2013.

Release date: 2 July

Platforms: Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

Cozy Grove is a soothing and relaxing casual game

This cosy life simulator game with adorable graphics (everyone compares it to the iconic Animal Crossing) is about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island. The player is a Spirit Scout wandering the island’s forests, finding secrets and helping the local ghosts and animals rebuild the island. The gameplay includes making Cozy Grove more detailed by finishing tasks, all of it set to soothing music, and the sequel unlocks a new location.

Release date: 25 June

Platforms: Android/iOs

Frostpunk 2

You guessed it—this features an apocalyptic future of eternal winter, so if you’re fans of the film and TV show Snowpiercer, Frostpunk might be your jam. Set 30 years after a climate event that wiped out most of humanity in this universe, the game tasks players to take on the role of a leader who has to build and manage a city while making difficult moral, ethical and political choices. In the upcoming sequel, civilisation faces a new threat in the form of fresh adversaries. Be warned: critics have called the game “cruel and brutal”.

Release date: 25 July

Platforms: Windows PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Player Mode looks at previews, reviews and the latest from the world of video and mobile games

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeLoungeBusiness of LifeGaming round-up: Fantasy, apocalypse and spirit animals

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,710.00218.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-146.00
    Delhi
    74,637.00-73.00
    Kolkata
    74,128.00-728.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.03
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Lounge

    More From Popular in Lounge
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue