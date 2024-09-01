Gaming round-up: A museum for retro games to open in Japan

In this week’s gaming roundup, we look at the return of quidditch in a new Harry Potter game and a cult strategy title from the makers of Age of Empires. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nintendo museum to open doors in October Nintendo lovers will soon be able to see vintage video games and have interactive sessions with Super Mario characters at the first ever Nintendo Museum in Japan. Set to come up in Kyoto’s Uji city in October, the museum will be in a renovated old factory built in 1969, where the gaming giant began life making Western-style and Japanese playing cards and later repaired consoles, an AFP report said. According to its official website, the museum will house many gaming artefacts: from the very first Hanafuda flower-themed card games (Nintendo’s very first product) to the latest iterations of the Nintendo Switch handheld gaming console.

Also read: Gaming round-up: Stars, samurais and college football action Quidditch wars One of the most iconic aspects of the Harry Potter books, movies and games so far has been quidditch, the wizarding sport played on broomsticks. In Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a game set to release on 3 September, players will be able to take to the skies as any of the classic positions—Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater. Each role with come with its own unique style of playing. The game, which will be available on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox, will have a career mode, multiplayer mode, player versus player and exhibition matches.

A cult strategy game returns Remember Age of Empires? The makers of the award-winning strategy game franchise—which focused on events in Europe, Africa and Asia, spanning from the Stone Age to the Iron Age – are coming back with Age of Mythology: Retold on 4 September. The game will take elements from the original Age of Mythology game (released in 2002) and mix it with modern day real-time strategy designs and visuals. Greek and Norse gods, centaurs and trolls – players will be able to immerse themselves in the mythical age once more.