Around-up of some of the most intriguing game titles releasing in December across platforms, from PC to consoles and mobile phones:

Infinity Nikki Infinity Nikki, the fifth instalment in the Nikki series by Infold Games, is a cosy open-world game featuring the beloved characters Nikki and Momo as they embark on a new adventure, travelling across the fantastic world of Miraland, encountering unique cultures and environments. This is a fashion-forward game, and players will encounter many characters and whimsical creatures while collecting stunning outfits that aren’t just about the aesthetics—some of the collectibles have magical abilities essential for progressing through the story. If you are tired of dark apocalyptic landscapes, Infinity Nikki is a refreshing change that allows you to unleash your creative styling chops. Available from 5 December on PlayStation 5, Android, iOS and PC.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and The great Circle is inspired by the classic movies

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle features an original narrative that draws from the film series. Set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), the story follows archaeologist Indiana Jones in 1937 as he tries to stop malevolent actors seeking to harness a power connected to the Great Circle—sites around the world that form a circle when connected on a map. The game spans real-world locations such as Rome, Thailand, Egypt, Shanghai and the Himalayas. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to release for Windows and Xbox Series X/S on December 9.