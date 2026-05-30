Gaming in small town India: Remembering a time when access to games, consoles and PCs were a distant dream

Although PCs and laptops became more common, even a decade ago accessing gaming-centric hardware was tricky. Dhruv Joshi, a 24-year-old writer from Sirsa, Haryana, notes that the best one could hope for was “one of those functional, regular, everyday laptops from brands like Dell or Sony.” But such barriers were perhaps part of the charm. For people like Joshi, gaming offered an escape when the internet wasn’t quite a thing. It was also an opportunity to learn beyond the classroom and figure out how to repair things using the classic Indian system of jugaad.