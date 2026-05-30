Gaming in small town India: Remembering a time when access to games, consoles and PCs were a distant dream

Fifteen to 20 kids huddled around a TV, watching someone else play a game.” That’s how Shubham Sharma, 31, describes one of his oldest gaming experiences growing up in Ghugus, a small coal mining town Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. “I guess it was like watching a streamer live,” recalls Sharma, now a technical product manager at consumer electronics manufacturer Asus India.
Fifteen to 20 kids huddled around a TV, watching someone else play a game.” That’s how Shubham Sharma, 31, describes one of his oldest gaming experiences growing up in Ghugus, a small coal mining town Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. “I guess it was like watching a streamer live,” recalls Sharma, now a technical product manager at consumer electronics manufacturer Asus India.
While people in metro cities were starting to experience gaming in the 1990s and early 2000s, Sharma’s experience highlights that for others, it was a culture of passive participation, best described as watching and waiting.
While people in metro cities were starting to experience gaming in the 1990s and early 2000s, Sharma’s experience highlights that for others, it was a culture of passive participation, best described as watching and waiting.
Things have changed much since. Advertising giant Dentsu’s India Gaming Report 2025 notes that gaming has become a “mainstream cultural and commercial force cutting across metros, tier 2 and 3 cities, and even rural pockets.” Meanwhile, a June 2025 report by gaming research firm Niko Partners forecasts that India will have 724 million gamers by 2029, compared to 474 million in 2024. But for many of the “old guard”, gaming started as a test of perseverance, determination, and a dash of diplomacy.
As one can imagine, simply watching someone else play wasn’t enough. For many, acquiring a PC required convincing their parents. PC components were expensive, especially for a family in a small town; these were bought from local computer stores, which often tacked additional sourcing fees. Sharma recalls getting one for his 14th birthday. “Back then, no one could afford a proper gaming PC. I was lucky.”
For Florence George, 29, a content creator from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, getting a PC needed negotiation. “My cousin had a PC, and when I passed class VI, I requested my father to get me one.” His father relented after a year. “It had an Intel Core 2 Duo processor with 2GB of DDR2 RAM, but it was able to play Max Payne.”
Murtaza Mohommed, 34, from Nagaon, Assam, had a very different experience as his father already had a collection of old consoles from brands like Nintendo. “My first console was the Nintendo 64. Which I didn’t ask for, I guess he got it for himself, and I just grew up with it.” However, even when one owned a high-end gaming platform, the trials and tribulations these gamers faced were far from over.
The ‘gamer tax’
Those in tier 2 and 3 cities had to take a pilgrimage to big cities for a chance to play. For Mohommed, the lack of a digital distribution system meant that he had to buy physical cartridges from niche shops in Kolkata or Delhi. “We had a tea garden, so my dad and I travelled a lot.”
For others, repairing/replacing parts of their PC was the biggest challenge. “If your PC broke down, it’s highly unlikely that your parents would give you money to get it fixed,” Sharma recalls. He had to travel for an hour to the next district for any repairs.
Although PCs and laptops became more common, even a decade ago accessing gaming-centric hardware was tricky. Dhruv Joshi, a 24-year-old writer from Sirsa, Haryana, notes that the best one could hope for was “one of those functional, regular, everyday laptops from brands like Dell or Sony.” But such barriers were perhaps part of the charm. For people like Joshi, gaming offered an escape when the internet wasn’t quite a thing. It was also an opportunity to learn beyond the classroom and figure out how to repair things using the classic Indian system of jugaad.
This forced self-reliance built a foundational technical literacy that turned a generation of small-town gamers into an accidental tech elite. As the internet wasn’t widely available, many turned to magazines to stay updated on advancements and learn hacks to keep their ageing machines running a little longer.
“They helped a lot in satiating our curiosity. We did not know what was happening in the world, barely had any internet, and didn’t know which sites to go to,” says Sharma, who used to pool money with friends to buy these magazines. This knowledge made them the “PC guys” in their towns, using that to earn some pocket money.
For others, games offered education in global history and pop culture while they were isolated. Mohommed credits titles like Metal Gear Solid for teaching him about Cold War history and global politics. Yet, as this cohort moved to professional roles, the world back home changed. The “gamer tax” they paid was no longer in effect. The spread of wireless internet and smartphones led to this democratisation.
The great wireless leveller
According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), there were over 102.86 crore internet subscribers in India by the end of December 2025. Out of these 98.3 crore are wireless subscribers, while only 4.5 crore are wired. The smartphone now rules the roost.
Unlike with dedicated gaming platforms, it was easier for young gamers to negotiate with their parents for a relatively affordable smartphone. As such, many have turned to their smartphones as their primary gaming platform. Market research firm Mordor Intelligence notes that mobile accounted for 79.29% of the Indian gaming market share in 2025. It was also a great equaliser. A smartphone gamer in Sirsa or Nagaon could now play the same game as one in Mumbai or Delhi.
Still, dedicated gaming machines remain the dream. Niko Partners’ study further notes that in emerging markets such as India, playing AAA games is a player aspiration. Joshi’s own experiences corroborate this. “I would say consoles have a very big pull in tier-3 towns. Essentially, it’s still an aspiration. A lot of my friends who I grew up with own a PlayStation 5.”
The internet boom also made living with modern devices more palatable. Digital distribution services allow gamers to buy and download nearly any game they want. Today, gamers in tier 2 and 3 cities are no longer as isolated. The infrastructure gap that once defined the small-town experience is closing, replaced by high-speed 5G connectivity and easier access to retailers. These cities are now the primary engine of India’s gaming economy.
The Dentsu report notes that India has over 16.63 crore pure-play gamers, and values the industry at over ₹8,248 crore. It defines pure-play gamers as individuals who primarily engage with dedicated gaming apps and platforms.
Meanwhile, the experiences of the “old guard” built a generation of resilient, tech-literate survivors. They didn’t just play games; they mastered the machines too. Many have since turned their gaming experiences into careers. As Sharma puts it, “They see me right now, and they are like… ‘yeah, it was great that we got him a PC. He’s made a career out of it now.”
Shrey Pacheco is an independent journalist based in NCR, covering technology, gaming, and digital culture.