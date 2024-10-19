Garmin Forerunner 165 Review: An ‘affordable’ option from the brand
SummaryWith the Forerunner 165, Garmin skimps on some peripheral features and makes design compromises to put out an ‘affordable’, entry-level Forerunner smartwatch
With the Forerunner 165 ( ₹33,490), Garmin aims to offer a middle ground option that retains a lot of the premium features that make Garmin smartwatches a terrific training and workout companion but skimps on some peripheral features and makes some design compromises to put out an “affordable", entry-level Forerunner smartwatch.
The Garmin Forerunner 165 fills a necessary gap. But does it hold up the legacy of the company’s classic Forerunner series of smartwatches? Or do the compromises largely limit its capabilities? Let us find out!