Garmin Forerunner 165 Review: An ‘affordable’ option from the brand

I also tested, along with a fitter friend of mine, how well the Forerunner 165 handles rapid changes in heart rate. There’s minimum deviation from the actual rate and the tracking mostly keeps up when the heart rate is increasing while running on a steep incline and while catching my falling heart rate on downhill run. It does lag a bit for rapid heart rate changes but averages out to the correct result in the end. Interestingly, I didn’t find my more expensive Forerunner 265 any more accurate either.