Gaurav Gandhi of Amazon Prime: On the watchlist
SummaryThe vice-president of Amazon Prime Video, Asia-Pacific & Middle East-North Africa, on the large headroom for growth, on being meaningful enough to be commercially viable, and his love for sneakers
Life has come full circle for Gaurav Gandhi, vice-president of Amazon Prime Video, Asia-Pacific & Middle East-North Africa. Gandhi grew up in the 1980s watching his father, an export-import agent for several companies in Europe, travel the world. He would return laden with gifts (sneakers, in particular) for Gandhi. But Gandhi, a geography nerd who was into collecting stamps and coins, was far more interested in his father’s stories—of where he’d gone and the kind of people he’d met. Today, as Gandhi straddles content and business operations at one of the biggest global streaming platforms, he gets to see enough of the world himself.
“I do spend a lot of time travelling, which is both good and bad...Good because it allows you a real exposure to customers and teams across the world, and bad because it can take a toll on you since you’re spending so much time away from family. But then, it is all tied to my early days, when I used to dream of travelling the world," says Gandhi, 48, who has just moved back to Mumbai from Singapore, where he was based for a little over a year in his new role. He’s in Delhi for a quick visit and we meet at the Taj Mansingh on a warm Monday morning.