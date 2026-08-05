How Gen Z entrpreneurs are using startup builder residencies and hacker houses to start their businesses

There is also the question of who gets a room at all, and what can be done for those who don’t. For example, Nova Residency—the house with 500 applications for eight beds—is a residency built exclusively for women founders. Manasa Kalaimalai, 22, started it after noticing the number of women in India's builder rooms—nearly zero. CXXO, the Kalaari Capital initiative that backs women founders, sponsored Nova Residency because the biggest barrier for women is rarely capability; it is access to the informal networks that accelerate careers.