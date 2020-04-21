In Itanagar, it is barbers who are sought after in lockdown, while in Odisha’s Sambalpur and Jharsuguda, birthday cakes are ordered the most online. Bhopal likes its pasta, and in Jabalpur, delivery staff wear QR codes taped to their chests to ease digital payments.

While large, well-funded grocery players like Big Basket and Grofers are busy in the metros, small, local delivery startups are catering to the somewhat unusual needs of people in Guwahati, Sambhalpur, Jabalpur, Itanagar and other smaller cities.

Most of these local delivery apps are run by Gen-Z founders. The startups not only deliver groceries and other essentials but offer services of barbers, electricians and plumbers. Some offer basic blood testing for thyroid, malaria and chikungunya too.

Serving Odisha’s Sambhalpur and Jharsuguda districts, delivery startup Homevery has seen a surprisingly large demand for birthday cakes. “We have delivered at least 50 cakes during the lockdown. I guess people want to celebrate even in lockdown," says Homevery co-founder Prahllad Mittal, 24. He says revenues have risen six times since the lockdown was announced.

In Arunachal Pradesh, services delivery app MeeBuddy was rolled out in Itanagar and Tezu just as the lockdown was announced. It has seen a spike in demand for barbers. It introduced the service on its app last week. The district collectors have issued passes to a few barbers registered with the app, who visit the homes of clients.

Three days after the national lockdown came into effect on 25 March, Gaurav Bordoloi and his classmate Karan Agarwal, both 22, started an online service, HomeDrop, to deliver essentials to people in their hometown of Guwahati.

Bordoloi and Agarwal, both final year IT engineering students at NIT Durgapur, came home in March after college closed mid-semester. They didn’t imagine that a lockdown would provide them an opportunity to become entrepreneurs.

The students take calls and online orders from customers, pick up what they need from Agarwal’s father’s grocery store, and deliver it to customers around the city. They plan to expand to Patna by tying up with an acquaintance. They’ve gone from 10 orders a day to 30 a day, each with a ticket size of Rs900-1,500, in three weeks.

Founders are hoping social distancing norms and self isolation will lead to changes in consumer behavior in smaller cities, which are usually hesitant to use online services, especially for day to day consumable products. “Most of my customers have asked us to continue this service even after the lockdown is lifted," says Bordolai, who is yet to write his final exams. “After our exams, we will come back and continue to run HomeDrop."

Some state governments have sought help from entrepreneurs to create apps. “There has been a surge in demand after the lockdown, especially since state governments too have encouraged people to use the app," says MeeBuddy co-founder Rajasekhar Mallireddy, who also provides services in Vijayawada and two other districts.

To streamline the demand for essential goods and services in his area, Jabalpur district collector Bharat Yadav asked local IT startup Cinfy Systems to create an app and deliver groceries. "We created the Jabalpur Mart app within six days and launched it on April 15," says Bhopal-based Chandrakant Tiwari (37), founder of Cinfy Systems.

For the first three days, most orders were duds as people just tested the app. “Now, we get nearly 500 orders a day," he says. Most orders are for vegetables, groceries, bread and milk, but there’s also a steady demand for pasta and instant noodles, which came as a surprise to Tiwari.

While the government takes care of promotion and has provided delivery vehicles, Tiwari bears the rest of the costs. But he sees it as an investment in a ready customer base when the lockdown is lifted.

The startups have also had to ease people into digital transactions as most people in smaller cities and towns prefer to deal in cash. “We insist on online transactions to reduce contact. So we lost about 30% of the orders at the payment stage," says Bordoloi. “It's still a challenge to convince them."

To ease apprehensions about online payments, Jabalpur Mart delivery personnel wear a huge id card with a QR code on their chests, which customers can scan from a distance and make payments. "This acts as an id card for our delivery personnel when stopped by cops, and also ensures contactless delivery," Tiwari says.