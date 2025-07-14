Why the definition of a ‘dream job’ has changed

When Komal Desai, 32, walked out of the KPMG office in Gurugram for the last time two years ago, it wasn’t because of burnout, but due to boredom. “I had every checkbox ticked, be it global clients or a salary my parents bragged about," she says. “But every Monday I had the thought—is this all there is?"

Desai now works at a not-for-profit think tank in Pune, where she writes policy briefs on agritech regulations. The pay cheque is humble and the hours are similar to her previous role, yet she calls it her dream job. “I finally feel like the work I am doing has a purpose," she says. “It’s not just output on someone else’s spreadsheet."

Her pivot reflects a quiet churn in Indian workplaces. Across cubicles and co-working hubs, individuals are redefining what a dream job means, swapping prestige for fulfillment.

Arvind Rao, 42, remembers how badly he wanted a large cabin in his 30s—it was his “ultimate" dream. When he finally got it, he used to clock at least 12-14 hours of work a day. These days, the Bengaluru-based software developer at a multinational shuts his laptop by 6pm so he can teach his 11-year-old daughter mathematics. “I still chase big ideas, just not at the cost of missing the rest of my life," he adds. “Success means something else today. It is being present at dinner, knowing my kid’s school project and waking up without dreading the day."

He’s in good company. The Upskilling Trends Report 2025-26 released by edtech firm Great Learning found that 82% of Indian professionals, out of the 1,000 surveyed across India, now prioritise work-life balance as much as financial compensation, signalling a significant shift in how people define a “dream job".

A mindset shift

In other words, a “dream job" is no longer one-size-fits-all. Of course, leaving a well-paying but taxing job could be difficult for many, but some professionals are willing to take the risk and seek more alignment with the kind of work they do, even if it means a lower salary. For someone, it may look like a hybrid role with time to pursue creative passions. Another person may want to be a freelancer with more autonomy. These individuals don’t want to choose between work and life, they want both to fit together. It’s not about sacrificing one for the other, but finding a balance where their job supports their lifestyle and personal goals.

Gen Zs are more focused on work-life balance than climbing the corporate ladder, according to Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, based on the responses of 23,000-plus Gen Zs and millennials across the world. Only 6% say their primary career goal is to reach a leadership position. When asked the reasons for choosing to work for their current employer, learning and development is in the top three.

For Priya Nair, 36, the epiphany came during a car ride two years ago. A former data scientist at a Mumbai-based ed-tech firm, she realised it had been three months since she had touched clay—her weekend therapy.

After a year-long sabbatical from her job, she started a pottery studio in her hometown Kochi and now consults part-time for an organisation that creates ethical and scalable technologies for a better world to ensure a steady income. “My LinkedIn profile is messy, but my life finally makes sense," she laughs. “I used to obsess over job titles and pay hikes. Now, I care more about feeling rooted, making things with my hands and working on tech that has soul."

It’s a similar story with 25-year-old Shayan Sen. Many wonder why he turned down a high-paying role at a content streaming giant to join a small, independent audio studio in Kolkata. He grins, “Here, I get to create the kind of music I love, like mixing bird calls with sitar loops. The pay gap is massive but so is the joy gap. Honestly, that’s what matters more to me right now." Sen stays with his parents to save on expenses.

The Talent Trends India 2025 report by global recruitment consultancy Michael Page shows that Indian professionals are more proactive about their career track. This year, 62% actively negotiated a raise, with 37% succeeding. There is also an increase in those seeking new jobs.

The romance and the reality

But chasing a dream job doesn’t always mean you have achieved the world. Sometimes, the reality is very different.

Richa Salvi, a 29-year-old communications lead at a social impact start-up in Hyderabad, was in corporate PR for six years before she landed a role aligned with her values. “I wanted to do good work for good causes," she says. But six months in, she was grappling with chaotic workflows, weekend calls, and a manager who weaponised passion to justify overwork. “There’s this expectation that because you care about the mission, you should tolerate the mess," Salvi explains. “It’s still burnout, just with better branding."

A 2025 Randstad Workmonitor survey of 26,000 people worldwide shows how easily a so-called “dream job" can fall apart when the work culture is unhealthy. The study found that 58% of Indian employees have quit roles due to toxic work environments while 53% resigned because they didn’t feel safe voicing their opinions.

The new dream job, for many, isn’t about titles or stability, but autonomy. Rohan Mehta, 34, a former marketing manager at a unicorn startup, now runs a two-person content agency from his flat in Goa. “I earn half of what I did before. But I can take a Tuesday off without anyone incessantly pinging me on Slack," he says.

The sentiment is widely echoed. A 2023 report by early talent platform Unstop, surveying over 5,350 Gen Z professionals in India, found that 47% prioritise work-life balance when evaluating jobs. This shows that young professionals care more about flexibility than income, even when choosing freelance work.

Even employers are catching up by offering flexible gigs or mental health leave as part of their benefits. But as Mehta puts it, “It’s not really about perks anymore. It’s about freedom with some stability. That’s the new prestige."

Different dreams

The very idea of a dream job has gone from the ultimate goal to a fluid concept, which is constantly being rewritten as work lives evolve. As Rao, who once obsessed over his cabin, now puts it: “What I thought was success at 30 doesn’t excite me at 42. I still work hard, but now I care more about who I am working with and why."

This kind of flexibility is still new. For older generations, a dream job was more fixed: something you worked hard to get and didn’t question. Vishwanath Joshi, 65, spent over four decades in the public sector, retiring as a senior official in the railways. “For us, the dream was quite simple. All we needed was stability, pension and a respectable title," he says. He recalls staying in the same job for 27 years, turning down international offers so his children wouldn’t have to switch schools. “I didn’t love my job every day. But I slept well knowing I could provide for my family," he adds.

When asked what Joshi thinks of the younger generation’s evolving ideas of success, he says: “We chose duty. It’s good they have the freedom to choose joy."

Also Read | Curate your portfolio like the Great Indian Thali