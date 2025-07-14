Why the definition of a ‘dream job’ has changed

A mindset shift

In other words, a “dream job" is no longer one-size-fits-all. Of course, leaving a well-paying but taxing job could be difficult for many, but some professionals are willing to take the risk and seek more alignment with the kind of work they do, even if it means a lower salary. For someone, it may look like a hybrid role with time to pursue creative passions. Another person may want to be a freelancer with more autonomy. These individuals don’t want to choose between work and life, they want both to fit together. It’s not about sacrificing one for the other, but finding a balance where their job supports their lifestyle and personal goals.