The vanishing human in customer care

When was the last time you tried calling customer care? Was it hard just to locate ‘customer support’ on the brand’s app or site? Did you have to jump through hoops just to get the option to speak to an agent? Select random issues because yours wasn’t on the list? Click through so many automated menus that by the time you reached someone, you had forgotten how you got there, to make the process less painful the next time around? And when you did succeed, were you frustrated even further because it wasn’t a human agent but an AI voicebot you spoke to on the call? Welcome to customer service in 2025.