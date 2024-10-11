Booking Holdings’ Glenn Fogel: The Holiday Planner
SummaryThe CEO and president of online travel company Booking Holdings Inc. on the global tourism boom, India’s potential as a holiday destination, and the trick to remaining calm during crises
It has been over two years since covid-19 put the brakes on travelling, and the world, going by data, continues to be in revenge travel mode. The United Nations World Tourism Barometer, which monitors travel trends globally, reveals that “an estimated 790 million tourists travelled internationally between January and July 2024". This is 11% more than the number of people who travelled in 2023 and just 4% less than 2019. And if one needed a solid example to prove this behaviour was true, you just had to look at how willing Indians were to buy tickets to Coldplay’s concert in Abu Dhabi in January 2025. There’s no denying that post-pandemic people are greedy to travel and “collect" experiences for their ’gram grid.