Booking Holdings’ Glenn Fogel: The Holiday Planner

What are his views on the hot topic of the moment: overtourism? The last year has seen residents of popular destinations like Venice and Barcelona visibly venting out their angst against tourists. Fogel believes that instead of merely pointing fingers at aggregators like themselves for making travel accessible, the best way to curb overtourism is to get all stakeholders—from travellers to local residents, people working in tourism, aggregators and the government—to seek solutions. “We will follow whatever regulations come in (in every country), we’d like to participate and help governments come up with viable solutions, but at the end of the day, we know we can’t solve this on our own. Everyone has to participate," he says.