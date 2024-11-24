India is at no. 4 on Stanford’s global AI power list

Stanford’s Global Vibrancy Tool aggregated 42 indicators such as patents and private funding to reveal which countries lead in AI 

Updated24 Nov 2024, 11:31 AM IST
India is fourth on the list of AI powerhouses
India is fourth on the list of AI powerhouses (hai.stanford.edu)

The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) has released its findings about the AI-led technology ecosystem at a global level, using the Global Vibrancy Tool 2024 developed by the institute. The tracking tool, which measures a country’s AI ecosystem on key indicators including research papers, private investment, patents, and more, analyzed data from 36 countries to find that the United States leads in several core areas. It has released more notable machine learning models, invested more private capital in AI, and published more responsible AI research than any other country. 

China holds second place after the U.S. in terms of having a vibrant AI development ecosystem, while the United Kingdom and India hold the third and fourth places, respectively. 

The Global Vibrancy Tool 2024, developed by the AI Index research team, aggregates 42 AI-specific indicators to provide a comprehensive, quantitative view of which nations lead in AI. The tool also reveals how the robustness of national AI ecosystems has evolved over time and highlights where individual countries excel and lag in AI. 

“AI has increased as a topic of national interest for countries across the globe, and correspondingly narratives about which countries lead in AI have become more prominent than ever,” said Nestor Maslej, project manager of the AI Index, in a press release from HAI. “However, there’s limited data providing a clear, quantitative view of where countries actually stand in AI. At the AI Index, we wanted to address this gap with a rigorous tool that could help policymakers, business leaders, and the public ground these geopolitical AI narratives in fact.”

The Global AI Vibrancy Tool is an interactive visualization that facilitates cross-country comparisons of AI vibrancy across 36 countries, using 42 indicators

According to the index, India scores highly in AI research & development, indicated by a good performance in parameters such as AI Journal Publications, AI Conference Publications, AI Journal Citations and AI Conference Citations, alongside having notable AI GitHub projects and scoring well in relative AI skill penetration, AI hiring and AI talent concentration, but lags behind the top 3 countries in areas such as policy and governance and infrastructure, bringing down its overall weighted score. 

Given these constraints, the remarkable performance of Indian AI points to a healthy tech environment fostered not so much by the official administration as skill development and mentoring at individual and group levels. India also scores well in terms of funding for AI startups and an overall curiosity about and interest in AI development.   

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 11:31 AM IST
