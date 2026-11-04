Imagine a tourist walking into a centuries-old church in Goa, curious to learn more about its history and architecture, with a conventional guidebook or local guide. Soon, this tourist could instead be turning to an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool to learn about what they're seeing. A few kilometres away, a shack owner could be using a conversational AI assistant to explain the menu and respond to customer queries in any language. The interaction, enabled by multilingual technology, could make a small local business more accessible to visitors from across the world. These are among the possibilities Goa hopes to unlock by bringing artificial intelligence into one of the state's most important economic sectors: tourism.
Goa plans to use AI to give tourism economy a new language
About the Author
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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