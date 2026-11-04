Goa plans to use AI to give tourism economy a new language

Imagine a tourist walking into a centuries-old church in Goa, curious to learn more about its history and architecture, with a conventional guidebook or local guide. Soon, this tourist could instead be turning to an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool to learn about what they're seeing. A few kilometres away, a shack owner could be using a conversational AI assistant to explain the menu and respond to customer queries in any language. The interaction, enabled by multilingual technology, could make a small local business more accessible to visitors from across the world. These are among the possibilities Goa hopes to unlock by bringing artificial intelligence into one of the state's most important economic sectors: tourism.
Imagine a tourist walking into a centuries-old church in Goa, curious to learn more about its history and architecture, with a conventional guidebook or local guide. Soon, this tourist could instead be turning to an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool to learn about what they're seeing. A few kilometres away, a shack owner could be using a conversational AI assistant to explain the menu and respond to customer queries in any language. The interaction, enabled by multilingual technology, could make a small local business more accessible to visitors from across the world. These are among the possibilities Goa hopes to unlock by bringing artificial intelligence into one of the state's most important economic sectors: tourism.
“Tourism and technology must complement each other,” says Rohan Khaunte, Goa's minister for information technology, who also holds the tourism portfolio. Speaking to Lounge on the sidelines of the launch of the Goa AI Policy 2026 during the inaugural Goa AI Tech Conclave in Panaji last month, Khaunte explained that a key initiative in the policy is an AI Centre of Excellence focused on “indigenous systems and heritage intelligence”. This will explore ways to document and interpret Goa's history through AI-powered applications, covering its ancient temples, churches, historical sites, manuscripts, and more.
Goa's layered history, shaped by different dynasties and Portuguese rule, offers considerable scope for such applications, Khaunte says. The government wants to make historical and cultural information more accessible to visitors while addressing gaps in the documentation of the state's heritage resources, he adds. The hope is also to use technology to transform conventional sightseeing into a more personalized experience, allowing visitors to engage with the stories behind the places they explore. They also aim to ensure that smaller businesses, particularly those that interact directly with visitors, are not left out of the technology transition.
A key component in that direction is the development of conversational AI tools in Konkani, in collaboration with Bhashini, the government-backed language technology platform. A beach shack owner, for instance, could use the technology to communicate with tourists speaking Polish, Russian or other languages, explain available services and understand customer requirements. Khaunte says skilling and reskilling will be important to ensure that people can use these technologies to improve productivity and explore new business opportunities. The plan includes extending AI training beyond conventional IT graduates to reach people from different educational backgrounds.
The push comes as Goa seeks to broaden its economic identity without losing sight of tourism. The sector contributes 16% to the state's gross domestic product (GSDP), making it a central pillar of the local economy. The intention is not to convert Goa into another technology hub or replace its traditional economic strengths with a technology-led model, but to use AI to make its tourism economy more efficient, accessible and responsive, while preserving the cultural identity and ecological balance that make it an attractive destination for digital nomads, technology professionals and entrepreneurs.
DRAWING DIGITAL NOMADS
The government's ‘Work from Goa’ initiative, which gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic, sought to encourage remote professionals to live and work from the state. The next step, Khaunte says, is to convert this transient presence into a more permanent “innovation ecosystem”. Khaunte says Goa aims to create 50,000 AI-ready professionals by 2030, backed by a proposed ₹250 crore innovation fund over five years and a separate allocation of ₹50 crore for scaling initiatives. “We want to make sure that technology becomes part of the visitor experience in ways that are less visible but more transformative,” he says.
The larger test will, however, be whether Goa can use AI to create these opportunities without diluting the very character that draws people to Goa in the first place.
Gulam Jeelani is an independent journalist based in Delhi-NCR.