Android 15: An incremental update
SummaryGoogle's latest iteration of its mobile operating system might not be a radical overhaul but promises a suite of new features, enhancements, and under-the-hood improvements designed to elevate user experience
Android 15 is officially here, but why does it not feel like a big upgrade? Android 15 builds upon the existing Material You design language introduced in Android 12. While there are subtle UI improvements, it's not a dramatic visual overhaul. Plus, some of the anticipated features that were previewed in beta releases were absent at launch, leaving some power users underwhelmed.
Moreover, Google’s ambitions with its Pixel lineup have led to many of the new innovations landing up as Pixel-exclusive. For a while now, Google offers periodic updates, called Pixel Drops, that introduces new capabilities for existing Pixel smartphones, instead of bundling those together as new features for the next Android release more widely.