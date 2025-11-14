Goodbye Assistant and hello Gemini. One of the last few among Google’s apps to get Gemini integration, Google Maps is finally ready with a new avatar, as the company announced in a recent virtual press conference. With Gemini integration into Google Maps, navigation and exploration are now smarter, easier, and more hands-free. Google announced a slate of 10 new updates for India, featuring advanced AI and India-first features.

There are three main buckets in which the changes fall: supercharging your ride with Gemini, staying informed with the new safety and disruption alerts, and lastly, several India-first features.

Let’s dig in.

Also Read | The vanishing human in customer care

Supercharging your travel with Google Gemini

View Full Image The 'Ask Maps about places' feature

This was announced worldwide first and has since reached India. The company is billing this as "the first hands-free, conversational driving experience". The company says that it is like "having a knowledgeable friend in the passenger seat who can confidently help you get where you're going". With just a short conversation, you can now find a great restaurant along the route, ask about reservation details, and even send it to someone and tell them to meet you there. Google has also said that the directions that come from Gemini will now have landmarks to guide you toward your destination.

Gemini integrates with other apps, such as Gmail and Calendar, to automatically add events and locations. Gemini will also analyse and summarise Maps reviews and content from the web to give you ‘proactive, local tips’ about a place on Maps that you are checking out.

Asking questions and having a conversation is at the heart of the Gemini integration into Google Maps.

New Safety & Disruption Alerts

View Full Image Proactive traffic alerts

Google is already partnering with traffic police authorities in 18 Indian cities to map “road closures, disruptions, and restrictions as soon as we are notified about them". Google said users report 150,000 daily disruptions! India is one of the company’s largest markets for real-time, user-generated feedback. In fact, India reported the highest number of flood-related alerts on Maps globally this year.

Google is also introducing a slate of new features to enhance passenger safety on the road. First and foremost are the proactive traffic alerts—even if you’re at a standstill, Google and Gemini will act as a smart lookout with Proactive Traffic Alerts that will notify you of any disruptions on the road ahead. From traffic jams to unexpected road closures, you’ll be better prepared.

Basically, all driving alerts will be tied into Gemini. Android users in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will be the first to experience this new feature.

Google is also launching Accident-Prone Area Alerts. This is an India-first feature, built in partnership with government authorities. Based on data from the authorities, Maps can now alert you—visually and by voice—as you approach one of these areas. Therefore, you can use that knowledge to slow down, drive safely, and maybe take a different route around it. This feature is being rolled out to Android users in Gurugram, Cyberabad, Chandigarh and Faridabad.

Google could have gone a step further and introduced alerts for areas where animal crossings and related accidents are commonplace. The company says it has taken the feedback and may introduce this feature at a later date.