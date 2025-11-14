This was announced worldwide first and has since reached India. The company is billing this as "the first hands-free, conversational driving experience". The company says that it is like "having a knowledgeable friend in the passenger seat who can confidently help you get where you're going". With just a short conversation, you can now find a great restaurant along the route, ask about reservation details, and even send it to someone and tell them to meet you there. Google has also said that the directions that come from Gemini will now have landmarks to guide you toward your destination.