Goodbye Assistant and hello Gemini. One of the last few among Google’s apps to get Gemini integration, Google Maps is finally ready with a new avatar, as the company announced in a recent virtual press conference. With Gemini integration into Google Maps, navigation and exploration are now smarter, easier, and more hands-free. Google announced a slate of 10 new updates for India, featuring advanced AI and India-first features.
There are three main buckets in which the changes fall: supercharging your ride with Gemini, staying informed with the new safety and disruption alerts, and lastly, several India-first features.
Let’s dig in.
Supercharging your travel with Google Gemini
This was announced worldwide first and has since reached India. The company is billing this as "the first hands-free, conversational driving experience". The company says that it is like "having a knowledgeable friend in the passenger seat who can confidently help you get where you're going". With just a short conversation, you can now find a great restaurant along the route, ask about reservation details, and even send it to someone and tell them to meet you there. Google has also said that the directions that come from Gemini will now have landmarks to guide you toward your destination.
Gemini integrates with other apps, such as Gmail and Calendar, to automatically add events and locations. Gemini will also analyse and summarise Maps reviews and content from the web to give you ‘proactive, local tips’ about a place on Maps that you are checking out.
Asking questions and having a conversation is at the heart of the Gemini integration into Google Maps.
New Safety & Disruption Alerts
Google is already partnering with traffic police authorities in 18 Indian cities to map “road closures, disruptions, and restrictions as soon as we are notified about them". Google said users report 150,000 daily disruptions! India is one of the company’s largest markets for real-time, user-generated feedback. In fact, India reported the highest number of flood-related alerts on Maps globally this year.
Google is also introducing a slate of new features to enhance passenger safety on the road. First and foremost are the proactive traffic alerts—even if you’re at a standstill, Google and Gemini will act as a smart lookout with Proactive Traffic Alerts that will notify you of any disruptions on the road ahead. From traffic jams to unexpected road closures, you’ll be better prepared.
Basically, all driving alerts will be tied into Gemini. Android users in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will be the first to experience this new feature.
Google is also launching Accident-Prone Area Alerts. This is an India-first feature, built in partnership with government authorities. Based on data from the authorities, Maps can now alert you—visually and by voice—as you approach one of these areas. Therefore, you can use that knowledge to slow down, drive safely, and maybe take a different route around it. This feature is being rolled out to Android users in Gurugram, Cyberabad, Chandigarh and Faridabad.
Google could have gone a step further and introduced alerts for areas where animal crossings and related accidents are commonplace. The company says it has taken the feedback and may introduce this feature at a later date.
Then there is authoritative speed limit data. This comes directly from local traffic authorities and will be displayed in the Maps app. Right next to the speedometer, the official speed limit for the road you’re on will be displayed. This one is rolling out for both Android and iOS users and in 9 cities: Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad (including Cyberabad), Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Noida.
Another partnership announced is for ‘authoritative highway information’ with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This partnership is done to ensure that passengers have the most “reliable information on highway conditions". As part of this partnership, NHAI will share near-real-time data on road closures and repairs. One more thing about this partnership is that Maps will now be able to surface information on amenities like public restrooms, eateries, and petrol stations across highways in India.
India-first travel features
‘Navatars’: Yes, India has the world’s largest two-wheeler market, and Google wants to do something fun for them. Two-wheelers appreciate their bikes more than anyone else, and so Google has launched customisable ‘Navatars’. One can now personalise their navigation icon by choosing from two-wheeler types—classic motorbikes, sports bikes, or scooters—and from eight vibrant colours. This will be rolling out over the next few weeks and will be available to Android users first.
Voice navigation for flyovers: Building upon a beloved India-first flyover feature, Google is adding voice support for flyovers. Hands-free audio guidance to help you prepare and navigate upcoming flyovers on your route. Again, two-wheelers should appreciate this feature more, as they won’t have to glance at their mobile phones constantly. This particular feature will roll out to both Android and iOS users over the coming weeks.
Metro ticket management and Google Wallet: One of my favourite new features concerns Google Maps’ collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Metro ticket bookings can now be made directly in the Maps app. This is live in Delhi, Bangalore, Kochi and Chennai. With this feature, Maps will help you save a lot of time. No more would you have to search through your phone's gallery or SMS link for that QR code. All purchased tickets can now be saved directly in Google Wallet.
The only problem is that not all companies/corporations that operate metro routes are on board with ONDC or are working directly with Google Maps. For example, Mumbai has three metro lines, all run by different authorities. This is why Mumbai wasn’t announced as a launch partner; it's instead listed as ‘coming soon’. Same with Delhi. For example, if you’re going from South Delhi to the India Expo Centre and Mart, you have to take the Magenta Line, then switch to the Blue Line, and finally switch to the Aqua Line. That Aqua Line isn’t operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), so at this point, you can’t book a ticket through Google Maps and save it to your Google Wallet.
All Gemini-related features are launching in 9 Indian languages (Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) that the AI assistant supports.