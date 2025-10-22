The durability rating, while difficult to ascertain in quality, is reassuring to have. Almost all phones today come with the IP68 durability rating, and while the end-user may not get to see this feature in action, it makes a phone all that more durable and resistant to an accidental drop into water, or when taking photos through a beach trip. The one aspect that is clear about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is that it is very well engineered—in a way, it was expected that Google would be the first to crack the foldable durability conundrum.