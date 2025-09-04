Buying a Pixel has for long been about preferring the subtle touches Google gets so right—clean software, an almost-magical camera experience with seemingly commodity hardware courtesy computational photography and off late, a healthy dose of the latest AI features, some of which will trickle down into Android smartphones in the months to come. It’s also about a tacit acceptance of what Google doesn’t get right, from lacunae in sheer performance, battery life woes and flagship-territory pricing levels where consumers aren’t as forgiving of these flaws. Ten generations down, does the best of what Google has to offer—the Pixel 10 Pro XL ( ₹1,24,999)—flip well-worn expectations?

Design and display

If you’ve seen a Pixel 9 Pro XL, you’ve seen a Pixel 10 Pro XL. Google has carried over last year’s design, lock stock and barrel, including the distinctive pill-shaped camera module, and even calling it an evolutionary design feels a bit of a stretch though there are a few new colors, including the fetching blue-grey Moonstone and the green-gold Jade. No complaints really, it feels premium in the hand, the matte glass back is impervious to fingerprints, and even at 232g (that’s heavier than the Samsung Z Fold 7 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max), its comfortable to hold for a phone with a 6.8-inch screen. Bummer though that the polished frame gets slippery, but the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and rear and IP68 rating should hold you in good stead.

The biggest design change isn’t visible—the Pixel 10 series are the first major Android phones with support for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, with the Pro XL supporting faster 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging versus the regular 15W Qi2. If the whole thing sounds like MagSafe on the iPhone, it is—right down to compatibility with MagSafe chargers, power banks and other accessories (Google has its own “Pixelsnap" accessories too, which I haven’t tried).

Unsurprisingly, there are no significant changes to last year’s excellent Super Actua-branded display, although the 120Hz OLED screen does go a touch brighter at 3,300nits for better visibility in direct sunlight. Elsewhere, the speaker quality is vastly improved, the haptics are class-leading, and the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner is snappy.

Under the hood

At the heart of the Pixel 10 series is the new 3-nanometer Tensor G5 processor, a chip specifically designed to handle Google’s ambitious on-device AI workloads, along with 16GB of memory and only a single 256GB storage variant. In terms of navigating apps and menus, the phone feels as snappy as its peers, but in heavy photo edits or the latest games, the raw processor and graphics performance on the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the Apple A18 Pro chips have a distinct edge over the Tensor G5—and these are last year’s chips with successors right around the corner. Seeing the occasional frame drops while playing Genshin Impact in a phone this pricey is…less than ideal today, and how well this chip ages over the seven-year software lifespan of the 10 Pro XL is somewhat concerning. Battery life is improved, with the 5,200mAh battery lasting anywhere between 5.5 to 6.5 hours of screen-on-time with the always-on display and at maximum resolution, longer if you dial back the settings.

Google’s persistence in using its proprietary chips is to allow it to ship new AI-powered features like real-time voice translation or the even more ambitious Magic Cue, the latter all about surfacing context-relevant information right when you need it, by scanning your Google apps (Gmail, Calendar), say when you’re chatting with someone about changing your flight tickets and it shows you your booked flight details when you’re dialing the airline helpline number. Or if a friend texts to ask you about hotel details, it should be able to pull that information from your email and suggest it above the keyboard without any input from you, like a proactive autofill for all your phone interactions. It’s the personalized digital assistant the AI-powered Siri was made out to be, but Google got to it first, but even so, it’s limited to only work in Google’s own apps (no WhatsApp, for instance) and is rather hit-and-miss at the moment.

Photo finish

On paper, the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s cameras are unchanged from the triple lens setup on its predecessor – a 50-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultrawide, a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto and a 42-megapixel selfie camera – so much of what you may have loved last year remains, including the ability to whip the phone out and take a good photo a good nine times out of ten. Daytime photos are punchy, packed with details and dynamic range is excellent, and ‘Night Sight’ mode works its usual wonders – all this with comparatively modest hardware that pales in comparison to the far bigger, megapixel rich sensors on other Android flagships. Pixels with updated camera hardware, now that’s an idea worth considering, Google!

New this time around is a one-billion-parameter on-device diffusion model that enables a “Pro Res Zoom" feature that kicks in anytime you zoom past 30x to 100x. Remember “zoom and enhance" from the TV series CSI? Pro Res Zoom uses generative AI to enhance photo details, and when it works, it’s insanely good, almost magical when you see a blurry shot go tack sharp after the AI is done. It works better with landscapes/cityscapes, less so with faces and text. Other AI features like Camera Coach, which offers suggestions on how to improve taking a specific photo based on the identified scenenot something I would personally want to use, but it does seem smart enough to guide less experienced folks who want to better compose their shots and not have to read about the rule of thirds and exposure values before taking the shot.

Verdict

Pitted against the Samsung S25 Ultra or the OnePlus 13, it’s evident that Google’s getting much better at making flagship smartphones, particularly if you’re intrigued by the whole “AI-first" fuss that brands are using to hard sell new smartphones for the past year. They’ve (almost) sorted out battery issues, AI features are increasingly more useful, and a small design change has allowed Pixels to play well with a bunch of easily available iPhone accessories…and maybe, just maybe, convince users to switch?

