Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: With ambitious AI features, this phone wants to lead the Android market
Does the best of what Google has to offer flip well-worn expectations about the typical Android smartphone?
Buying a Pixel has for long been about preferring the subtle touches Google gets so right—clean software, an almost-magical camera experience with seemingly commodity hardware courtesy computational photography and off late, a healthy dose of the latest AI features, some of which will trickle down into Android smartphones in the months to come. It’s also about a tacit acceptance of what Google doesn’t get right, from lacunae in sheer performance, battery life woes and flagship-territory pricing levels where consumers aren’t as forgiving of these flaws. Ten generations down, does the best of what Google has to offer—the Pixel 10 Pro XL ( ₹1,24,999)—flip well-worn expectations?