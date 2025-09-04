Google’s persistence in using its proprietary chips is to allow it to ship new AI-powered features like real-time voice translation or the even more ambitious Magic Cue, the latter all about surfacing context-relevant information right when you need it, by scanning your Google apps (Gmail, Calendar), say when you’re chatting with someone about changing your flight tickets and it shows you your booked flight details when you’re dialing the airline helpline number. Or if a friend texts to ask you about hotel details, it should be able to pull that information from your email and suggest it above the keyboard without any input from you, like a proactive autofill for all your phone interactions. It’s the personalized digital assistant the AI-powered Siri was made out to be, but Google got to it first, but even so, it’s limited to only work in Google’s own apps (no WhatsApp, for instance) and is rather hit-and-miss at the moment.