2026 is shaping up to be one of the most consequential years for foldable smartphones. There’s the new tri-fold Huawei Mate XT2 (with a built-in privacy display), or wide folding smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the iPhone Duo. Google, on the other hand, has leaned on software and a clean Android experience for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold ( ₹1,86,999).
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold review: A steady evolution sees flagship foldable focus on software
SummaryThe Google Pixel 11 Pro is not a revolutionary upgrade over the previous generation, but Google holds steady on the hoardware in order to deliver a better software and AI experience
2026 is shaping up to be one of the most consequential years for foldable smartphones. There’s the new tri-fold Huawei Mate XT2 (with a built-in privacy display), or wide folding smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the iPhone Duo. Google, on the other hand, has leaned on software and a clean Android experience for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold ( ₹1,86,999).
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