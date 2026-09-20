Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold review: A steady evolution sees flagship foldable focus on software

Last but not least, let’s touch upon the burning question. Can the Pixel 11 Pro Fold last an entire day on a single charge? That’s (mostly) a yes. The 4,806mAh battery is a downgrade from the previous year’s Fold and while Google suggests over 24 hours of battery life for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, but in my testing, it hasn’t come anywhere near that. On average, I’ve been getting 5-6 hours of screen-on time (SoT). It’s learned my usage habits and improved over time, but it still lags behind its rivals. On the bright side, wireless charging speeds have improved. Qi2 wireless charging is a boon and super convenient.