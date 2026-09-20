Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold review: A steady evolution sees flagship foldable focus on software

2026 is shaping up to be one of the most consequential years for foldable smartphones. There’s the new tri-fold Huawei Mate XT2 (with a built-in privacy display), or wide folding smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the iPhone Duo. Google, on the other hand, has leaned on software and a clean Android experience for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold ( ₹1,86,999).
2026 is shaping up to be one of the most consequential years for foldable smartphones. There’s the new tri-fold Huawei Mate XT2 (with a built-in privacy display), or wide folding smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the iPhone Duo. Google, on the other hand, has leaned on software and a clean Android experience for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold ( ₹1,86,999).
The Pixel experience
A new feature for Android foldables (first coming to the Pixel Fold) called “App Handles” will be available in a future update. Similar to OnePlus Open’s Open Canvas, you can pin an app to the taskbar and open it in any which way you want. It can be a floating screen (and the content behind it isn’t messed with), that transitions into a split- or full-screen. You can also have more than one such floating window at a time.
The Tensor G6 chip with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage works like a charm. Unless you try to play high-end games or take a thousand photos in an hour, this foldable will never feel slow or sluggish.
Then there’s the durability. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold gives users full peace of mind with its IP68 rating, and Google does so while making the foldable lighter and thinner. Furthermore, Google added a back glass that’s “nearly impossible to crack”, according to the company.
It also adds Qi2.2/MagSafe compatibility. Unlike some other foldables, one doesn’t need a Qi2-compatible case to use it with any wireless charger. With Qi2.2 wireless charging, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold supports speeds of up to 25 watts.
Google finally gives users a 6.5-inch glass-ceramic cover screen by thinning the bezels, and this is a game-changer. If you’ve never used a foldable before, with this phone you’ll feel right at home, as texting, scrolling, and browsing feel natural and recognisable.
It’s not all rosy
Having used Samsung’s new slate of foldable smartphones, I find the crease on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold annoying. While it’s not a dealbreaker, Google could have done a lot more toward making it more invisible.
Another minor design quibble is that when unfolded, it’s hard not to notice that the two sides have different thicknesses. Nor does the phone lie entirely flat (excluding the camera bump), unlike previous editions of the Pixel Fold.
But the two biggest issues with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold are the cameras and the raw performance don’t get a bump from the previous generation; the cameras are more in line with the Pixel 11 than the Pixel 11 Pro. The foldable has a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8 (5x optical zoom) telephoto camera. The two selfie cameras are 10MP shooters.
For the most part, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold cameras perform well. The 30x Super Zoom shots come with decent detail and sharpness, while the new Camera Looks feature lets you choose from a range of photography styles. There’s also Google’s Magic Capture where the user can let AI record the best moments instead of having to hit the shutter button every time. It records a single video and a handful of images. The ultra-wide is the weak spot, and the front cameras are just about passable for selfies.
Google’s Tensor chips have long been criticised for underperforming, overheating, and other issues. I’ve been using Pixel smartphones from day one and haven’t had many issues with the chips unless I push them to their limits. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold won’t beat other foldables in raw performance, nor can you go out in the heat and click thousands of photos without any heating. For the most part, though, you’ll be quite satisfied. There are no generational leaps here, but steady improvements.
Last but not least, let’s touch upon the burning question. Can the Pixel 11 Pro Fold last an entire day on a single charge? That’s (mostly) a yes. The 4,806mAh battery is a downgrade from the previous year’s Fold and while Google suggests over 24 hours of battery life for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, but in my testing, it hasn’t come anywhere near that. On average, I’ve been getting 5-6 hours of screen-on time (SoT). It’s learned my usage habits and improved over time, but it still lags behind its rivals. On the bright side, wireless charging speeds have improved. Qi2 wireless charging is a boon and super convenient.
Is this a worthy foldable smartphone?
On its own, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is a really good foldable. It’s got great screens, superb software and reliable cameras. But in the context of the wider folding phone landscape, Google lags behind on a number of specifications. There’s the creaseless display (Oppo Find N6), wide-folding smartphones (Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8), tri-folds (Huawei Mate XT2), and phones with better cameras (Moto Razr Fold) and longer-lasting battery life (Vivo X Fold6). The Pixel 11 Pro Fold just looks like a run-of-the-mill foldable next to these.
What Google has up its sleeve is availability (many of the smartphones I mentioned aren’t available in many countries, including India) and class-leading durability. For such an expensive foldable, those are important things to consider. Pixel may not be the flashiest, nor have the most impressive spec sheet, but it is one of the most reliable foldables with features that almost anyone can fall in love with.
Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based writer. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.