Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold review: A steady evolution sees flagship foldable focus on software

2026 is shaping up to be one of the most consequential years for foldable smartphones. There’s the new tri-fold Huawei Mate XT2 (with a built-in privacy display), or wide folding smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the iPhone Duo. Google, on the other hand, has leaned on software and a clean Android experience for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold ( ₹1,86,999).