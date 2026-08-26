Google Pixel 11 Pro Review: Does Google's flagship smartphone offer something new?

Shouvik Das
4 min read26 Aug 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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The Google Pixel 11 Pro.(Courtesy Google)
Summary
The Google Pixel doesn't get the love that it deserves, at least in India. Can the Pixel 11 Pro flagship change this trend, or does it offer too much of the same?

Google’s Pixel line of smartphones have always given a sense of being very good phones, but somehow not quite being as popular as they should be. The Google Pixel 11 Pro is one of the best phones on the market, yet its overall presence, profile and offering is of such understated elegance that one can see why it may fly under the radar for most buyers. Case in point: Google’s market share in annual smartphone sales by volume in India is less than 1%—about a tenth of rival Apple’s market share. That, though, has nothing materially to do with the fact that if one is looking to buy a flagship Android smartphone in India, it could well be the Google Pixel 11 Pro.

What is new this year?

But let’s start with the elephant in the room. There isn’t much different about the Pixel 11 Pro from the 10 Pro. The smartphone pretty much looks identical to the two generations that have come before it.

This lack of change, though, need not a bad thing. Google has succeeded in making the Pixel phones look and feel consistently premium and sturdy over the years, while also setting a visual signature with the large camera bar at the top. For flagship phones, buyers are typically always conscious of owning one that is recognized in public. The Pixel 11 Pro does well enough on that front.

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Google Pixel 11 Pro is elegantly designed.
(Courtesy Google)

The only thing that is visually different takes a while to spot, unless one has read about the feature. On the Pixel 11 Pro, Google has added a circular multi-colour LED notification light on the rear camera bar. The idea behind is that this light will emanate soft colour glows based on various actions, when the phone is placed upside-down on a table.

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While it’s a good idea to alert the user to an important notification if the phone is face down, this LED light, called ‘HiLight’ by Google, is barely of any use. The light currently only has two use cases—for glowing blue when a favourite contact calls, and the other for magenta when the ‘Hey Google’ voice command is used. No other features such as incoming text or WhatsApp messages, or app-wise LED colours, are available on this limited interface. While the addition of the LED is a nice design choice in keeping with the Pixel 11 Pro’s understated appeal, the limited things one can do with it somewhat defeats its purpose.

A smartphone for photographers?

The other thing that has changed this year is that the Pixel 11 Pro now has a new 48-megapixel zoom camera, which produces excellent photographs over a wider optical range. The camera provides 5x optical zoom thanks to its lens, and the additional presence of image stabilization ensures that zoomed-in photographs are crisp, sharp and carry Google’s signature colour balance. For anyone enthusiastic about use cases where one needs a good camera—like, say, birding—the Pixel 11 Pro produces a definitive step-up from the 5x telephoto camera experience of its previous generation.

Also Read | Oppo Find X9 Ultra review: A photography powerhouse with a hefty price tag

The sharpness, in fact, is better than what Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro had offered in 2025. With just a few weeks to go for the launch of Apple’s 2026 smartphone lineup, Google has done well to make tweaks without breaking a formula that has kept its Pixel phones relevant over the years.

Finally, the Pixel 11 Pro is three grams lighter than its predecessor, has a marginally smaller battery, and now also supports faster wireless charging at 25 watts (W).

Who it is for?

So if the new Pixel 11 Pro is so similar to the 10 Pro, then who is the new phone for? The answer: Those looking to upgrade from their older flagship phones, as long as those are three to four years old.

For such users, the Pixel 11 Pro offers a rally great step up in terms of capability and specs. It has an excellent display that offers the rich contrast and deep colours that Oled panels do; is compact enough to be occasionally used with one hand; works smoothly enough to multitask through most daily workloads; and even loads video games smoothly. There is also the hidden mode that allows the display work at a high refresh rate at all times, with the battery lasting one full day of use, at least when new.

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But, truth be told, all of this is expected of a smartphone that costs 1.2 lakh. But does the Pixel 11 Pro have the looks to rival the flashier options of flagships from Samsung and Apple, and even Xiaomi, Vivo and OnePlus? That though would depend squarely on what a buyer expects of a smartphone. Design preferences are subjective, so it’s difficult to imagine a standard answer that pleases everyone. What would tilt the scales in favour of the Pixel 11 Pro, as it has for every Google device before it, is that it comes with the best version of Android there is in the market. For that alone, if a buyer’s phone budget extends to what the Pixel 11 Pro costs today, there’s every reason for it to be the preferred purchase.

About the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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