Google Pixel 11 Pro Review: Does Google's flagship smartphone offer something new?

Google’s Pixel line of smartphones have always given a sense of being very good phones, but somehow not quite being as popular as they should be. The Google Pixel 11 Pro is one of the best phones on the market, yet its overall presence, profile and offering is of such understated elegance that one can see why it may fly under the radar for most buyers. Case in point: Google’s market share in annual smartphone sales by volume in India is less than 1%—about a tenth of rival Apple’s market share. That, though, has nothing materially to do with the fact that if one is looking to buy a flagship Android smartphone in India, it could well be the Google Pixel 11 Pro.
What is new this year?
But let’s start with the elephant in the room. There isn’t much different about the Pixel 11 Pro from the 10 Pro. The smartphone pretty much looks identical to the two generations that have come before it.
This lack of change, though, need not a bad thing. Google has succeeded in making the Pixel phones look and feel consistently premium and sturdy over the years, while also setting a visual signature with the large camera bar at the top. For flagship phones, buyers are typically always conscious of owning one that is recognized in public. The Pixel 11 Pro does well enough on that front.
The only thing that is visually different takes a while to spot, unless one has read about the feature. On the Pixel 11 Pro, Google has added a circular multi-colour LED notification light on the rear camera bar. The idea behind is that this light will emanate soft colour glows based on various actions, when the phone is placed upside-down on a table.
While it’s a good idea to alert the user to an important notification if the phone is face down, this LED light, called ‘HiLight’ by Google, is barely of any use. The light currently only has two use cases—for glowing blue when a favourite contact calls, and the other for magenta when the ‘Hey Google’ voice command is used. No other features such as incoming text or WhatsApp messages, or app-wise LED colours, are available on this limited interface. While the addition of the LED is a nice design choice in keeping with the Pixel 11 Pro’s understated appeal, the limited things one can do with it somewhat defeats its purpose.
A smartphone for photographers?
The other thing that has changed this year is that the Pixel 11 Pro now has a new 48-megapixel zoom camera, which produces excellent photographs over a wider optical range. The camera provides 5x optical zoom thanks to its lens, and the additional presence of image stabilization ensures that zoomed-in photographs are crisp, sharp and carry Google’s signature colour balance. For anyone enthusiastic about use cases where one needs a good camera—like, say, birding—the Pixel 11 Pro produces a definitive step-up from the 5x telephoto camera experience of its previous generation.
The sharpness, in fact, is better than what Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro had offered in 2025. With just a few weeks to go for the launch of Apple’s 2026 smartphone lineup, Google has done well to make tweaks without breaking a formula that has kept its Pixel phones relevant over the years.
Finally, the Pixel 11 Pro is three grams lighter than its predecessor, has a marginally smaller battery, and now also supports faster wireless charging at 25 watts (W).