Google Pixel 11 Pro XL review: A larger, brighter screen, useful new pro features and excellent cameras

The new Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is unmistakably a Pixel phone, and it carries the same set of limitations that have defined the line for years. It leans heavily on software intelligence and everyday convenience rather than the hardware. You don’t buy this phone expecting perfection on the specifications sheet, because is that all you need?. You buy it because you like the way Google thinks about smartphones, but then again, is that enough?
Evolution, not reinvention
The Pixel 11 Pro XL ( ₹1,34,999), is exactly what you expect: It’s a large phone, but not an unwieldy one, and the ergonomics are well thought out.
The most visible new element is the HiLight ring on the back—a small LED halo meant to reduce screen dependence by offering glanceable cues for calls from your favourite contacts, or when talking to Gemini. In practice, it’s quite limited and under-cooked. Notification lights have been done better by others, and HiLight could become genuinely useful if Google expands its triggers and gives users more control via future software updates.
It has IP68 protection, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for both the front display and the back glass. Additionally, according to Google, a special coating doubles the scratch resistance than the previous generation.
One of the phone’s best assets is the display, which has gotten brighter and better through the generations, and feels balanced whether you’re reading, watching videos, or gaming—irrespective of the ambient conditions. The 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel is brighter this year, with peak brightness pushing well past the threshold where outdoor visibility becomes effortless. In practice, the display looks stunning, with rich, vivid colours that really pop, without blowing out the details. Colour accuracy remains a Pixel strength and Google’s tuning avoids the oversaturated look that some rivals lean into.
Practical AI
The Pixel 11 series focuses on practical improvements that enables the AI-powered features to anticipate a user’s needs and quietly become part of daily use. There’s Proactive Suggestions that can provide useful contextual information in chats—a marked improvement from an earlier avatar called Magic Cue. Live Translate for videos and livestreams is clever, and Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and Call Assist (with an expanded feature set for Indian users) remain familiar.
The dictation tool Rambler is a standout. It cleans up speech, removes filler words, and formats text intelligently. It works in noisy environments and feels like a genuine productivity upgrade. If Google’s play is to make the phone quietly smarter, a tool like Rambler succeeds very well. The Pixel 11 Pro XL ships with the latest Android 17 and will receive seven years of software and security updates, as well as Pixel Feature Drops.
Processor and battery
The Tensor G6 processor is a reminder that Google doesn’t chase benchmark supremacy. Plus, owing to the AI-led global memory crisis, Pixel 11 Pro XL packs in only 12GB of RAM in the base model (instead of 16GB on Pixel 10 Pro XL). And in stress testing, it’s evident that Google is optimizing performance for efficiency and AI workloads rather than raw horsepower.
The Pixel 11 Pro XL feels fluid in everyday use. Apps open quickly, multitasking is smooth, and the phone rarely stutters. But if you attempt playing the top-of-the line, graphic-intensive games, the limitations are immediately visible. The phone’s sustained performance under load isn’t competitive with other Android flagships, or an Apple iPhone. If you want the fastest chip available or value synthetic scores, this isn’t the phone for you.