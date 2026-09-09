Google Pixel 11 Pro XL review: A larger, brighter screen, useful new pro features and excellent cameras

The new Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is unmistakably a Pixel phone, and it carries the same set of limitations that have defined the line for years. It leans heavily on software intelligence and everyday convenience rather than the hardware. You don’t buy this phone expecting perfection on the specifications sheet, because is that all you need?. You buy it because you like the way Google thinks about smartphones, but then again, is that enough?
The new Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is unmistakably a Pixel phone, and it carries the same set of limitations that have defined the line for years. It leans heavily on software intelligence and everyday convenience rather than the hardware. You don’t buy this phone expecting perfection on the specifications sheet, because is that all you need?. You buy it because you like the way Google thinks about smartphones, but then again, is that enough?
Evolution, not reinvention
The Pixel 11 Pro XL ( ₹1,34,999), is exactly what you expect: It’s a large phone, but not an unwieldy one, and the ergonomics are well thought out.
Evolution, not reinvention
The Pixel 11 Pro XL ( ₹1,34,999), is exactly what you expect: It’s a large phone, but not an unwieldy one, and the ergonomics are well thought out.
The most visible new element is the HiLight ring on the back—a small LED halo meant to reduce screen dependence by offering glanceable cues for calls from your favourite contacts, or when talking to Gemini. In practice, it’s quite limited and under-cooked. Notification lights have been done better by others, and HiLight could become genuinely useful if Google expands its triggers and gives users more control via future software updates.
It has IP68 protection, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for both the front display and the back glass. Additionally, according to Google, a special coating doubles the scratch resistance than the previous generation.
One of the phone’s best assets is the display, which has gotten brighter and better through the generations, and feels balanced whether you’re reading, watching videos, or gaming—irrespective of the ambient conditions. The 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel is brighter this year, with peak brightness pushing well past the threshold where outdoor visibility becomes effortless. In practice, the display looks stunning, with rich, vivid colours that really pop, without blowing out the details. Colour accuracy remains a Pixel strength and Google’s tuning avoids the oversaturated look that some rivals lean into.
Practical AI
The Pixel 11 series focuses on practical improvements that enables the AI-powered features to anticipate a user’s needs and quietly become part of daily use. There’s Proactive Suggestions that can provide useful contextual information in chats—a marked improvement from an earlier avatar called Magic Cue. Live Translate for videos and livestreams is clever, and Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and Call Assist (with an expanded feature set for Indian users) remain familiar.
The dictation tool Rambler is a standout. It cleans up speech, removes filler words, and formats text intelligently. It works in noisy environments and feels like a genuine productivity upgrade. If Google’s play is to make the phone quietly smarter, a tool like Rambler succeeds very well. The Pixel 11 Pro XL ships with the latest Android 17 and will receive seven years of software and security updates, as well as Pixel Feature Drops.
Processor and battery
The Tensor G6 processor is a reminder that Google doesn’t chase benchmark supremacy. Plus, owing to the AI-led global memory crisis, Pixel 11 Pro XL packs in only 12GB of RAM in the base model (instead of 16GB on Pixel 10 Pro XL). And in stress testing, it’s evident that Google is optimizing performance for efficiency and AI workloads rather than raw horsepower.
The Pixel 11 Pro XL feels fluid in everyday use. Apps open quickly, multitasking is smooth, and the phone rarely stutters. But if you attempt playing the top-of-the line, graphic-intensive games, the limitations are immediately visible. The phone’s sustained performance under load isn’t competitive with other Android flagships, or an Apple iPhone. If you want the fastest chip available or value synthetic scores, this isn’t the phone for you.
The battery capacity drops slightly this year, but Google’s software optimizations make for better real‑world results than last year’s XL. It’s not crazy like some of the latest smartphones in the market that sport a silicon-carbide battery, but pretty good for an all-day battery life even for power users. The Pixel 11 Pro XL supports up to 45W wired charging, and it takes about 30 minutes to charge from zero to 75% of battery, which is right in line with Google's claim. It also supports faster 25W wireless charging via Qi2.2 this time around.
Cameras and pro features
The camera system is where the Pixel 11 Pro XL feels most improved. The main and telephoto sensors are larger this year, and the new processor makes the entire experience snappier. The cameras open, focuses, and captures photos faster, especially in low light. Night Sight is about twice as quick as the previous generation and delivers sharper, clearer results.
The photo colours are natural, exposure is balanced, and detail is preserved without artificial crispness. Google’s computational photography thankfully remains restrained compared to some rivals. The front-facing camera too works well without overdoing facial improvements. The Pro Zoom now reaches 120x. The mid‑range—10x to 30x—is surprisingly usable, but beyond that, there’s much AI processing. However, extreme zooms can still occasionally give you an interesting shot.
Two new features stand out. Looks is a set of computational photography profiles that subtly shift tone, grain, and colour directly inside the imaging pipeline. It’s more sophisticated than filters and give users the creative flexibility to change the aesthetics of the shot before clicking the picture.
Magic Capture records video and extracts high‑quality processed frames as photos. While it looked like a gimmick initially—like several AI or camera features are—it’s a nifty tool for everyday photography. The output shots though are limited to 12MP, and the results can be blurry.
And then there’s Creator Suite, a new addition that can organize videos and photos for quick rough cuts. There’s also an audio visualizer, improved speech enhancement, and a social media grid overlay to frame shots better. Plus, there’s a stellar teleprompter feature which adjusts to the pacing of one’s speech.
Verdict
The Pixel 11 Pro XL is cohesive, capable, and often delightful. The display is superb, the cameras are faster and more versatile, and some AI-powered experiences are genuinely useful. But the limitations are visible: modest benchmarks, tired hardware, and a higher price that doesn’t feel justified.
Abhishek Baxi is a New Delhi-based tech writer.