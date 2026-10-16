Pixel 11 Pro XL vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: In the battle between Apple and Google phones, which one wins?

The ‘Pro Max’ is no longer the star of the Apple show—this year, it is the iPhone Duo, a foldable smartphone, that promises to showcase the best of Apple’s engineering. But that doesn’t mean that the iPhone 18 Pro Max is a compromise by any measure—it comes packed, as always, with features, and one key new camera feature, at a higher starting price of ₹1,79,900.
The most expensive Pro Max version Apple has ever sold comes at a time when its direct cross-industry rival, Google’s Pixel 11 Pro XL, promises similar minute improvements at much smaller price tag of ₹1,34,999. In fact, compared for price, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is closer to Google’s own foldable phone—the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, at ₹1,86,999.
Which of the two, though, is the better phone? Mint spent three weeks with Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max and Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold (and 11 Pro) to find out.
Display
For both Apple and Google, 2026 brought little to no changes to the display and speakers on the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the Pixel 11 Pro XL/Fold. The iPhone, in fact, uses the same 6.9-inch OLED display with 120Hz smoothness, and a custom ‘Ceramic Shield 2’ toughened glass on top—which, in Mint’s usage through a year in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, actually works. Apple’s display, too, is one of the best around, producing crisp contrast and smooth motion.
While Google’s displays on the Pixel 11 Pro XL and Fold are statistically brighter than before, they don’t make a visible difference in the Pro XL’s 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED screen. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold retains the same 8-inch panel on the inside that folds book-style, but has a visible crease down the middle. That its folding display is brighter than before shows up in indoor usage as well, but it’s unclear if that’s due to the software.
For display, therefore, both the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the Pixel 11 Pro XL are evenly matched.
Gaming, AI and everyday use
For heavy everyday use, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with the 2nm custom Apple A20 Pro chip inside, is clearly superior even without the technical benchmarks. The iPhone 18 Pro Max sustains smoother performance with fast multitasking, and long stretches of gaming do not make it unbearably hot—matching Apple’s claim of better heat management inside.