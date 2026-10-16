Pixel 11 Pro XL vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: In the battle between Apple and Google phones, which one wins?

The ‘Pro Max’ is no longer the star of the Apple show—this year, it is the iPhone Duo, a foldable smartphone, that promises to showcase the best of Apple’s engineering. But that doesn’t mean that the iPhone 18 Pro Max is a compromise by any measure—it comes packed, as always, with features, and one key new camera feature, at a higher starting price of ₹1,79,900.
The ‘Pro Max’ is no longer the star of the Apple show—this year, it is the iPhone Duo, a foldable smartphone, that promises to showcase the best of Apple’s engineering. But that doesn’t mean that the iPhone 18 Pro Max is a compromise by any measure—it comes packed, as always, with features, and one key new camera feature, at a higher starting price of ₹1,79,900.
The most expensive Pro Max version Apple has ever sold comes at a time when its direct cross-industry rival, Google’s Pixel 11 Pro XL, promises similar minute improvements at much smaller price tag of ₹1,34,999. In fact, compared for price, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is closer to Google’s own foldable phone—the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, at ₹1,86,999.
The most expensive Pro Max version Apple has ever sold comes at a time when its direct cross-industry rival, Google’s Pixel 11 Pro XL, promises similar minute improvements at much smaller price tag of ₹1,34,999. In fact, compared for price, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is closer to Google’s own foldable phone—the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, at ₹1,86,999.
Which of the two, though, is the better phone? Mint spent three weeks with Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max and Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold (and 11 Pro) to find out.
Display
For both Apple and Google, 2026 brought little to no changes to the display and speakers on the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the Pixel 11 Pro XL/Fold. The iPhone, in fact, uses the same 6.9-inch OLED display with 120Hz smoothness, and a custom ‘Ceramic Shield 2’ toughened glass on top—which, in Mint’s usage through a year in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, actually works. Apple’s display, too, is one of the best around, producing crisp contrast and smooth motion.
While Google’s displays on the Pixel 11 Pro XL and Fold are statistically brighter than before, they don’t make a visible difference in the Pro XL’s 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED screen. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold retains the same 8-inch panel on the inside that folds book-style, but has a visible crease down the middle. That its folding display is brighter than before shows up in indoor usage as well, but it’s unclear if that’s due to the software.
For display, therefore, both the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the Pixel 11 Pro XL are evenly matched.
Gaming, AI and everyday use
For heavy everyday use, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with the 2nm custom Apple A20 Pro chip inside, is clearly superior even without the technical benchmarks. The iPhone 18 Pro Max sustains smoother performance with fast multitasking, and long stretches of gaming do not make it unbearably hot—matching Apple’s claim of better heat management inside.
Pixel 11 Pro XL and Fold, meanwhile, also use a custom chip—Google’s 3nm Tensor G6. The Tensor G6, though generationally better, does not show any apparent jump in performance. Battery consumption shows clear improvement, which is good. But, gaming for over 20 minutes makes the phone visibly stutter, and hot to boot. Surprisingly, even a 4K video edit on InShot appeared to show lags after a point.
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max is thus clearly the better overall performer over its Android counterpart.
Google, however, undeniably has better overall AI. As detailed by Mint last month, while Siri AI is clearly an improvement for consumer-end AI uses, Google’s Gemini integration in Android 17 is simply superior software-wise. Its Rambler and Teleprompter features are also unique to the Pixel 11 lineup—giving it an edge over iOS.
However, it is important to note that AI on phones still feels optional. For instance, while users can use AI to generate wallpapers on the Pixel 11 series, this isn’t necessarily a make-or-break feature. Apple’s better-performing A20 Pro chip in iPhone 18 Pro Max, however, could make a major difference as both devices grow older—making the iPhone the potentially more prudent pick.
Camera
The iPhone 18 Pro Max this year offers variable aperture on the main camera, which leads to fun and easy motion blur photos. It has four aperture or f-stops between f/1.48 and f/4, accompanied by manual shutter speed, focus, aperture and white balance control. These can be combined to create impressive long exposure and motion blur shots. Doing this does not require a steep learning curve, but users do need a basic understanding of photography fundamentals to get the most out of the features.
Google’s Pixel Camera app has offered manual controls for many years now. But, though the Pixels also offer a dedicated long exposure mode, that needs a tripod in most cases. This makes the iPhone 18 Pro Max an easier, better everyday motion-blur shooter.
Google, though, took a leaf out of Apple’s playbook to include Camera Looks this year—modes that hard-code colour styles into a photograph’s processing to give users specific contrast, warmth and sharpness. The Pixel 11 Pro XL and Fold also offer Magic Capture—a mode where the phones record a video, and extract photographs decided by the underlying Gemini algorithm. It works surprisingly better than expected in most cases.
Magic Capture promises to be a nifty, underrated tool at hand, especially at concerts, parties, at the beach, or during family gatherings and with pets. It even produces interesting candid photographs, trumping Apple in this regard.
Overall, both phones boast the industry’s very best camera systems. While the iPhone 18 Pro Max is more consistent with its colours and now motion blur, the Pixel 11 Pro XL/Fold’s AI chops are quite fun.
Design and battery
Both Apple and Google have retained their flagship designs without much alterations. Visually, the Pixel 11 Pro XL/Fold comes with a ‘hilight’ LED notification bulb at the rear. Unfortunately, its current use case is ridiculously limited. Apple, meanwhile, has done a better job of matching the phone’s rear colours, and offers a smaller Dynamic Island at the top-centre of the display. This comes handy in many cases, but isn’t life-altering.
Statistically, sources suggest that both the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the Pixel 11 Pro XL have smaller batteries than before. But, more efficient processing means they both offer similar battery life as previous generations. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is clearly better though, easily ending most days with nearly 20% power left even with considerably heavy use.
Final verdict
The iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pixel 11 Pro XL have very similar displays, but unique strengths otherwise. Apple offers better overall performance and battery, and easier-to-use motion blur photography thanks to its new lens. Google’s Pixel 11 Pro XL gets better AI features that do make a difference, but its weaker chip could slow the phone down more than Apple’s after about three years of use.
Overall, it’s easier to make a case for the iPhone 18 Pro Max being the better overall flagship phone today. However, taking the price into account, it’s difficult to not recommend the Pixel 11 Pro Fold (and not XL) as the pick of the lot—for the folding screen, and the fact that it doesn’t compromise on features.
Safe to say, both of Apple’s and Google’s flagships are excellent phones, and no loyalist will jump ship for either. But, for those on the fence, the right pick would be what they prioritize—better performance and battery on the iPhone, versus better AI (and price) on the Pixel.