Google Pixel 11 Review: The new base Pixel costs more, but it is still the best Android phone for most people

In case you haven’t noticed, 2026 isn’t exactly a great year to buy a phone. Welcome to RAMageddon, where memory costs have gone through the roof. And yet, we’re somehow supposed to feel better about paying more for less hardware because, hey, look at all those shiny new AI features! It’s against this muted backdrop that the Pixel 11 series has arrived, and while the Pro, Pro XL and Pro Fold all bring their own assortment of new tricks, after spending time with the range, I keep returning to the phone sitting at the bottom of Google’s flagship pile: the Pixel 11.
That may sound odd, but this phone gets to the heart of what makes a Pixel appealing. At ₹89,999, the Pixel 11 arguably the most interesting phone in the new lineup and, in a year of bloated tech prices, perhaps the Pixel to buy.
Getting the specs right
It doesn’t stray too far from last year’s aesthetic, save for a dramatically thinned-out rear-facing camera bar that helps it fit better in tight pockets (pun very much intended). You wouldn’t be able to tell it apart from the outgoing Pixel 10 (the 11 is marginally lighter at 197g), and so it remains as endearingly right-sized, easy-to-hold and operate. It’s left to the colours on the glossy rear panel to do the heavy lifting this time around, so take your pick from staid Obsidian, white-lavender Frost, a very green Pistachio and the show-stopping bold pink Hibiscus.
You still get an aluminium frame, an IP68 dust and water proof rating, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting both the front and rear, along with the magnetic PixelSnap tech introduced with the Pixel 10. The latter remains a particularly neat trick, making the Pixel 11 the only major Android phone that lets you enjoy the convenience of MagSafe accessories straight out of the box. Likewise, the Pixel 11’s 6.3-inch, 2,424 by 1,080-pixel Actua OLED display is 3000 nits bright, with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, and with a snappy ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to boot.
Running the same Google Tensor G6 processor as the rest of the Pixel 11 family means the Pixel 11 is broadly on par with the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL when it comes to performance. Just remember that the Pixel 11 gets 12GB of RAM, regardless of whether you opt for the 256GB or 512GB model, while the Pro and Pro XL step up to 16GB once you move to 512GB of storage or higher. For everyday use, that difference is hardly noticeable. Even while juggling multiple apps and a dozen Chrome tabs, I never once encountered any slowdown or stutter.
Where the Tensor G6 continues to fall short is raw horsepower, and that becomes much more apparent when you push the phone beyond everyday tasks. Compared with similarly priced Qualcomm- or MediaTek-powered flagships, the Pixel 11 is noticeably less convincing under demanding gaming loads. Casual games are handled without fuss, but if you’re a serious gamer or regularly throw demanding photo and video-editing workloads at your phone, this probably isn’t the Pixel for you.
Battery and Camera
In regular use, the 4985mAh gives a full day of use, so you’re going to have to plug it in at the end of the day and charge over the relatively slower 30W wired charging speeds. Your other charging option is the somewhat respectable 25W wireless charging speeds over compatible Qi2.2 chargers.
Where the Tensor platform scores is in boosting the AI capabilities on the Pixel 11, which allows its Gemini Intelligence to sit at a deeper, more fundamental level across phone features. You get new features to deal with spam calls better, or dictate anything when you want to write. The Rambler speech-to-text feature filters out all the “ums” and “ahs” and other extraneous sounds to produce a more cohesive, normal-sounding sentence.
Elsewhere, creators can use the phone as a teleprompter, dynamically scrolling the text at your pace, as you speak. Google has also built on its contextual AI suggestions from previous years, with the Pixel 11 now able to offer more proactive suggestions based on what’s happening on-screen, even as you move between different apps.
There’s also Magic Capture, a new image-capture mode that works much like recording a video. Except when you stop, the Pixel 11 takes a few seconds to sift through the footage and cherry-pick a handful of stills, with optional auto-cropping and unblurring thrown in for good measure. It’s a neat idea, particularly for recording fleeting moments when you’d rather record first and worry about getting the perfect shot later.