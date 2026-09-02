Google Pixel 11 Review: The new base Pixel costs more, but it is still the best Android phone for most people

In case you haven’t noticed, 2026 isn’t exactly a great year to buy a phone. Welcome to RAMageddon, where memory costs have gone through the roof. And yet, we’re somehow supposed to feel better about paying more for less hardware because, hey, look at all those shiny new AI features! It’s against this muted backdrop that the Pixel 11 series has arrived, and while the Pro, Pro XL and Pro Fold all bring their own assortment of new tricks, after spending time with the range, I keep returning to the phone sitting at the bottom of Google’s flagship pile: the Pixel 11.