Google Pixel 8a review: The best Android smartphone to buy today?
The Google Pixel 8a seems to have struck the perfect balance of aspirational, premium and practical
Mountain View, California: What do you want from a smartphone? After a decade and a half of iterative innovations, most smartphones today hardly have a differentiating edge. In such a market, as a user, all that you’d ideally want is a device that works for any task—be it gaming or photography. Of all the devices you can get your hands on, it is the Google Pixel 8a that strikes a balance of all features—along with a handful of cutting-edge smarts.