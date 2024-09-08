Google Pixel 9 augments the camera experience with a big helping of AI

Right from the get-go in 2016, Google's approach to the camera experience on Pixel smartphones piggybacks on its machine learning smarts and computational photography, instead of packing in top-of-the-line camera unit hardware.

But since last year, there’s also generative AI that underlines, and powers, a bunch of new features that range from being mind-bending innovation to address real-world scenarios to fun gimmicks that can pass off as occasional party tricks.

Here’s a look at what the new Google Pixel lineup – the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL – offer in terms of its photography capabilities.

Optical setup

The Pixel 9 series packs in identical primary and telephoto to the last couple of generations, which isn’t a bad thing, really. The 50MP main camera sensor isn’t a top-tier choice in 2024, but Google is known to extract significant value from the components it packs.

That said, Google claims that the company has refreshed its HDR (high-dynamic range) pipeline from start to finish for a more accurate tone mapping and optimized exposure. In some shots, the difference in details is noticeable – especially when the telephoto lens is employed. The Pixel 9 series offers sharp and crisp shots with its signature contrast-heavy look, even if they aren’t a marked improvement over what Pixel 8 could manage.

The ultrawide camera though is new with a wider aperture, and the beautiful shots captured in macro mode make it quite evident. And on the front, there’s huge leap to a 42MP camera, up from 10.5 megapixels last year, along with a wider 103-degree angle of view.

Wide Camera: 50 MP Octa PD | ƒ/1.68 aperture | 82° field of view | 1/1.31" image sensor size

Ultrawide Camera: 48 MP Quad PD | ƒ/1.7 aperture | 123° field of view | 1/2.55" image sensor size

[Only on Pro variants] Telephoto Camera: 48 MP Quad PD | ƒ/2.8 aperture | 22° field of view | 5x optical zoom | Super Res Zoom up to 30x | 1/2.55" image sensor size