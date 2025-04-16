Google Pixel 9a: A top-notch smartphone in its price range
SummaryWith Indian consumers not actively seeking out new smartphones, the Google Pixel 9a makes a pitch for new buyers in a rather old-school way
When Mint reviewed the Google Pixel 8a (launched 11 months ago), we found it to be perhaps the best smartphone to purchase. Now, as the Google Pixel 9a goes on sale in India, there is a very, very strong case to be made for this new phone taking over that lofty mantle.
Straight off the bat, the Google Pixel 9a does not do much wrong at all. Sure, compare it with the Pixel 9 Pro lineup, and you will see a clear difference between how the two phones look. But, it’s not a gulf in class of quality—both feel very well built, and in fact, the Pixel 9a somewhat feels more suave than its ‘Pro’ versions, at least to us.